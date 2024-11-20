The Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State, Francis Alonyenu, says the introduction of drones into the command’s operations has eased most of the security challenges in the state.

Mr Alonyenu stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yenagoa,

“The introduction of the drones helped us to overcome most of the challenges being encountered by the command,” he said.

He said with the drones, kidnapping, bank robberies and attacks on national institutions were eliminated from the state.

The police commissioner said he was motivated to introduce the drones after his experience in the North-east, where he used them for operations.

“I was motivated to acquire drones after my deployment by the former Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris to the North-east in November 2018.

“I decided to get a drone to use in my movements around the theatre of battle; this taught me that I can do a lot of things with it.

“Immediately I was posted to Bayelsa command, we were challenged with the lack of vehicular logistics. I ordered five drones, and I came with my drone pilots.

“All I needed was a room, but when you look at the physical presence of the command headquarters, it is challenging, but I always see obstacles as opportunities.

“I got two Porta cabins as an office and put in the infrastructure, and we went for a live broadcast of our activities. As the drones are up, the cameras are also there.

“It was virtual policing we inducted. While the camera gives the horizontal view, the drones give us a vertical view of activities across the state,” he said.

He said that there was the initial challenge of personnel to man the drones when the two police operatives from the academy left for the law school.

Mr Alonyenu said that the introduction of drones has also reduced the physical engagement of personnel with criminals.

“Those who attack us have freedom of movement, but in Bayelsa, their freedom of movement is curtailed because the GPS respects no distance,” he said.

He said it also drastically reduced operational costs as the huge amount spent on vehicles could now be channelled to other areas of need.

He urged personnel of the command to continue to leverage the opportunity gained, now that they enjoy the trust of the people of the state.

Against corruption in the police, roadblocks

Mr Alonyenu charged police operatives with avoiding corruption and the “roadblock system,” which he described as a “point of irritation.”

“In Bayelsa, the police command has no roadblock on the East-West Road; anyone you see there is either from the zone or from the Force Headquarters tactical unit.”

According to him, it is erroneous to assume that most criminals could be apprehended at roadblocks.

“The criminals are not at roadblocks; they are in the forests, creeks. You have to take the battle to them there.

READ ALSO: Army Chief directs investigation into alleged brutality by soldiers

“We have dealt with the roadblock way from here. Roadblock is a point of irritation. Unearned income through “bread of sorrow” brings some ill winds to families.

“The person you are taking this money from is not happy because he is giving it with pain. A police officer that cannot earn respect cannot earn the trust of the people,” he said.

He said that the command was able to check the crime rates in the state with the support of the state governor and the cooperation of the people.

“With the support of the government of state and acceptance of the people, law enforcement and social harmony became easier to maintain in the state,” he said.

