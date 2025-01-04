The Premier League title race took another twist on Saturday, with Arsenal and Chelsea dropping crucial points in their respective 1-1 draws against Brighton and Crystal Palace.

These results further dented their title aspirations, as Liverpool extended their lead at the summit with a five-point advantage and two games in hand.

Arsenal held at Brighton

Arsenal’s pursuit of the Premier League crown took a hit after a frustrating draw at Brighton. The Gunners started strongly, with teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri scoring early.

Nwaneri, who became the first Arsenal player to score more than one Premier League goal before turning 18, provided hope for Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, his evening ended prematurely when he was substituted at halftime after receiving a yellow card for time-wasting.

Brighton, who have been winless in their last eight games, clawed their way back through Joao Pedro’s second-half penalty.

The result leaves Arsenal trailing Liverpool by five points, with the Merseyside club poised to increase their lead when they face Manchester United on Sunday.

Brighton moved into the top half of the table despite their struggles, giving manager Roberto De Zerbi some respite.

Chelsea’s poor run continues

Chelsea’s inconsistency continued as they played out a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Cole Palmer gave the Blues a first-half lead, courtesy of a deft assist from Jadon Sancho, whose creativity shone brightly.

However, their defensive frailties were exposed when Jean-Philippe Mateta capitalised on a late error to equalise for Palace in the 82nd minute.

Chelsea’s winless run in the league has now lasted four games, leaving them nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Palace, on the other hand, climbed within one point of Manchester United, sitting 14th in the standings.

Haaland shines as City hammer West Ham

Manchester City returned to form with an emphatic 4-1 victory over West Ham at the Etihad. An own goal by Vladimir Coufal opened the scoring, but it was Erling Haaland who stole the show with a brilliant brace.

Phil Foden rounded off the scoring with a close-range finish from a Kevin De Bruyne assist. Despite the convincing win, City remain outside the Champions League places in sixth, while West Ham languish in 13th after conceding nine goals in their last two matches.

Bournemouth set record

Bournemouth extended their unbeaten run to a club-record eight games with a 1-0 victory over Everton.

David Brooks scored the winner in spectacular fashion, sending a stunning side-footed volley past Jordan Pickford in the 77th minute.

The result keeps Bournemouth in seventh, just three points off fourth-placed Chelsea. For Everton, the struggles continue, with Sean Dyche’s side failing to score in eight of their last 10 league matches.

Aribo, Onuachu suffer heavy defeat

The Nigerian duo of Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu were in action on Saturday as Brentford compounded Southampton’s woes with a resounding 5-0 victory.

Kevin Schade opened the scoring early for the Bees, and Bryan Mbeumo added a second-half double, including a penalty. Late goals from Keane Lewis-Potter and Yoane Wissa completed the rout.

Southampton’s torrid season shows no signs of improving, while Brentford moved up the table, solidifying their position in mid-table safely.

Bailey lifts Villa to victory

Aston Villa edged Leicester City 2-1 in a thrilling encounter, thanks to Leon Bailey’s 76th-minute winner. Ross Barkley had earlier fired Villa into the lead with a brilliant long-range effort, only for Leicester to equalise through Stephy Mavididi after a defensive lapse by Ollie Watkins.

Bailey’s decisive strike ensured Villa remain within touching distance of the European spots, just three points behind fifth-placed Newcastle, who themselves secured a 2-1 win at Tottenham earlier in the day.

With Liverpool holding the upper hand in the title race and teams like Arsenal and Chelsea struggling to maintain consistency, the Premier League continues to deliver drama.

