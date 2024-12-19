The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the revocation of 762 plots of land belonging to some prominent Nigerians and corporate organisations for failing to pay for the Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) of the properties in Abuja.

Mr Wike also threatened to withdraw the Rights of Occupancy (R-of-O) of 614 other individuals and companies if they fail to pay outstanding bills for their plots within two weeks.

The plots are located in the high-brow Maitama 1 District of the federal capital.

These are contained in two separate public notices issued by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Amongst those whose C-of-O were revoked, according to the notice, are Muhammadu Buhari Trust Foundation owned by former President Muhammadu Buhari, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Secretary to his Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, and his wife, Regina.

Others are former Governors Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Ben Ayade of Cross River, Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, Shaaba Lafiagi of Kwara, Ahmad Sani of Zamfara and Kabiru Gaya of Kano.

Former and serving federal lawmakers affected are Enyinnaya Abaribe, Abdul Ningi, Sunday Karimi, Abdulfatai Buhari, Dino Melaye, Barnabas Gemade, Shehu Sani, Adeyemi Adaramodu, Abba Moro, Danjuma La’ah and Abdulmumin Jibrin.

Agom Jarigbe, Obinna Chidoka, Nicholas Mutu, Dan Reneiju, Ezenwa Oyewuchi, Chinyere Igwe, David Umaru, Oluwole Oke and Oker Jev are other former and serving lawmakers whose plots were withdrawn.

The notice said, “The Federal Capital Territory Administration wishes to inform the allottee (s)/title holder (s) of plots of land in Maitama 1 who have failed to make payment for their Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills after the expiration of grace period granted by the Honourable Minister, Federal Capital Territory that their Right of Occupancy to the land/property have been withdrawn, pursuant to the provisions of Section 28 of the Land Use Act of 1978 for contravention of the terms of grant which obligated the title/interest holders to settle all bills.”

Section 28 of the Land Use Act, to which the FCTA notice referred, stipulates how landed properties vested in individuals can be revoked by authorities. Subsection Five (5) empowers state governors (the Minister of the FCT in the case of Abuja) to revoke a statutory right of occupancy on the ground of-

(a) a breach of any of the provisions which a certificate of occupancy is by section 10 of this Act deemed to contain;

(b) a breach of any term contained in the certificate of occupancy or in any special contract made under section 8 of this Act.

The non-payment of statutory fees by landowners are considered violations for which allocated plots can be revoked.

Lawmaker affected by Wike’s order

Two former Presidents of the Nigerian senate, Iyorchia Ayu and Ameh Ebute, are among those the FCTA asked to pay their outstanding bills or lose their plots.

Messrs Ayu and Ebute served in the botched Third Republic.

Former and serving lawmakers also on the list are the Chief Whip of the Senate, Tahir Monguno, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, former Senate Leader, Teslim Folarin, Nnenna Ukeje, Obinna Chidoka, Dapo Lam-Adesina, Leo Ogor, Francis Alimkhena, Smart Adeyemi and Lynda Ikpeazu.

Others are Andy Uba, Biodun Olujimi, Agom Jarigbe, Kingsley Chinda, and Ben Obi.

Former Ebonyi State Governor, Sam Egwu, former Minister of Aviation, Stella Ofuah and the incumbent Deputy Governor of Edo State Dennis Idahosa, were also threatened with revocation.

Mr Egwu is also a former education minister and senator while Ms. Oduah represented Anambra North in the upper chamber.

Mr Idahosa was until last month a member of the House of Representatives.

“The Federal Capital Territory Administration hereby informs the general public, particularly allotee (s)/title holder (s) of land in the Maitama 1 District of the FCT who have since made payment of their outstanding Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills to as a matter of urgency pay the balance of their bills within two weeks from the date of this publication or have their Rights of Occupancy (R-of-O) titles withdrawn,” the notice said.

In October, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the FCTA issued a threat to revoke the plots if the owners failed to pay within two weeks.

Some of those listed in the notice at the time are not on the current list, suggesting that they may have complied.

Wike’s earlier revocation of land

Mr Wike assumed office as minister in August 2023. Shortly afterwards, in September, he announced the revocation of certificate of occupancy of 165 plots in Abuja.

In a notice issued on Thursday by the FCT’s Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, the minister revoked the rights to the land because the owners failed to develop them.

Some of the lands belonged to prominent Nigerians including the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi; a former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke; a former Minister of National Planning, Udo Udoma; a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ufot Ekaette; a former Edo North senator, Victor Oyofo; and the late publisher of the Leadership newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Others were a former Supreme Court justice and Chairman of the 2005 National Conference, Niki Tobi; a former Attorney General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi; Chidinma, wife of a former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka; and Paul Nwabiukwu, media aide to the Director General of WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Some corporate entities also had their allocation revoked. BUA’s allocation of plot 335 in Katampe was listed, Julius Berger Nigeria also lost plot 2217 in Katampe, while Honeywell Construction Limited lost plot 653 in Idu industrial area.

Last November, Mr Wike said he would not mind hurting the rich in the reforms he was introducing in the territory.

He said the priority of the FCTA was public good.

“When we make the right decision, some people will be happy, and some will not. The rich will kick against some of our decisions, but anything that will help our people must be done,” he said.

Mr Wike a former governor of Rivers State, also pegged the cost of obtaining a C-of-O at N5 million, with a four month window for payment.

He vowed to end multiple allocations of same plot to different people.

