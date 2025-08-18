Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on his 84th birthday. Governor Radda praised Babangida’s statesmanship and pivotal role in creating Katsina State, describing him as a leader with foresight, courage, and strategic vision.

“General Babangida’s legacy of service, vision, and principled leadership continues to inspire leaders and public servants, including myself,” the governor said. Goje further noted that the creation of Katsina State remains a lasting testament to Babangida’s purposeful and strategic decisions.

Governor Radda acknowledged the former military leader’s commitment to fostering unity and stability in Nigeria, saying his leadership provided a framework for constructive governance and national cohesion. “His leadership demonstrated that progress requires vision, patience, and the courage to make decisions that benefit generations to come,” he stated.

The governor expressed confidence that General Babangida’s ideals and principles would continue to guide current and future leaders of Katsina State. “His wisdom remains a beacon for all who serve the nation, and Katsina State is proud to celebrate his remarkable contributions,” Mr Radda added.

The governor on behalf of the Government and the people of Katsina State, wished the former leader good health, long life, and Allah’s continued blessings.