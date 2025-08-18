Amidst pomp and pageantry layered with a mixtureof glitz and glamour, Zenith Bank Plc marked its 35th year anniversary with a commemorative Chairman’s Dinner at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, 15 August, 2025.

In recognition of their immense contributions to the success of the brand, the bank also presented commemorative awards and plaques to pioneer customers and long-serving staff, who have served meritoriously for 25 years and above.

The ceremony brought together key stakeholders of the bank including customers, staff (past and present), regulators, partners, and friends, who all came together to celebrate 35 years of excellent and innovative banking services that has propelled the banking giant to the peak of Nigeria’s financial industry.

Among the eminent personalities who graced the occasion were the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima; Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu;Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas; Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum; Governor of Delta, Sheriff Oborevwori, who was ably represented by the Deputy Governor, Monday Onyeme; Aliko Dangote, GCON; and former governors Peter Obi and Udom Emmanuel (also an alumnus of Zenith Bank).

In her welcome address, the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr Adaora Umeoji, applauded the Founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia, for his foundational role in building the structures for what has today become a shining example of excellence in the Nigerian banking industry and a globally recognised financial institution. She described him as “the Godfather of modern banking and the Nostradamus of our time, who through sheer tenacity, foresight, and uncompromising integrity transformed a modest vision into the financial powerhouse we celebrate today”.

In his goodwill message, the Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr Kashim Shettima, a proud alumnus of the bank, praised the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, CFR for being at the heart of the very successful brand that today stands as Nigeria’s largest bank by Tier-One capital.

According to him, “Long before technology became the bloodstream of global finance, Jim Ovia had already woven it into the DNA of Nigerian banking industry. He introduced innovation not as a fashion but as a philosophy, placing Zenith Bank on a path where excellence is not an ambition but a standard. Yet his true signature is not only on the balance sheet. For Jim Ovia, the people make an institution. His greatest investment has been in human capital – in transferring his experience and sense of adventure to generation after generation of bankers and investors forged at Zenith Bank”.

Also speaking at the event, the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, expressed his immense appreciation to all guests for joining the bank in celebrating this momentous occasion. He thanked the bank’s esteemed customers and shareholders for their trust, confidence and shared vision; the regulators, for their guidance over the years; his friends and partners, for being a constant source of strength; the Zenith Bank family led by the exceptional Group Managing Diector/CEO, Dame Dr Adaora Umeoji, for their loyalty and commitment; and his beloved wife and family for their love and support.

Founded in May 1990, Zenith Bank has grown from humble beginnings into one of Africa’s leading financial institutions with branches across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, Abuja as well as subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, France, UAE and a representative office in China.