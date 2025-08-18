Former President Goodluck Jonathan says the Hilltop residence of former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, has remained a Mecca of sort to many Nigerians because of his leadership qualities.

Mr Jonathan stated this on Sunday in Minna, the Niger State capital, when he led other well-wishers on a visit to Mr Babangida on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

Mr Babangida, a retired general, was the Nigerian leader from 1985 to 1993.

Politicians, business leaders and other prominent Nigerians often flock his Minna residence in Niger State to pay homage and canvass the support of the former military leader.

Mr Jonathan described the former military president as a committed leader who always stood for the unity of the country.

“Nigeria has produced leaders since independence, but Gen. Babangida stands out clearly as one of those who want the best for the country.

“That is why today, his house is like a Mecca of sort. People come to him regularly, and that tells you a lot about the character of IBB,” he said.

According to him, Mr Babangida never sees himself as a sectional leader, but as one who believes in the unity of Nigeria.

Mr Jonathan said that the former military leader would continue to be celebrated because of his contributions to national unity.

“Our prayer for him is for God to grant him long life so that he can continue to mentor the younger ones to follow his exemplary footsteps,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the low-key birthday were prayers and symbolic gifts from well-wishers.

