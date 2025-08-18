The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has commended Governor Dikko Umar Radda of Katsina State for reintroducing the teaching of Christian Religious Studies (CRS) in primary and secondary schools across the state.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Is-haq Oloyede, the NSCIA said the governor’s action reflected “justice, fairness and inclusivity,” which mirror the eternal principles of Islam.

The organisation noted that Islam condemns the persecution of minorities and pointed to Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) example in guaranteeing freedom of belief and worship during his time.

The NSCIA, under the leadership of its President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, said Governor Radda’s decision should serve as a model for leaders in other parts of the country, particularly in states where the teaching of Islamic Religious Knowledge (IRK) is prohibited.

“While the NSCIA is unequivocally in support of the teaching of Christian Religious Studies in Muslim-dominated states, it however calls for reciprocity in Christian-dominated parts of the federation,” the Council stated.

It specifically mentioned the South-East and South-South regions, as well as some parts of the South-West, where IRK is not taught in public schools. The Council also cited the case of Muslim students at Rivers State University, who, despite securing favourable court rulings, have for years been denied spaces to observe their prayers on campus.

The body said the unresolved case — now before the Supreme Court — exemplified the “persecution of Muslims in Southern Nigeria.”

The NSCIA said Nigeria’s development depends on leaders’ ability to rise above “injustice, partisanship and abhorrence for pluralism,” urging other governors to emulate Radda’s example in promoting inclusivity and fairness in education.