Nigeria’s airports are meant to be gateways of order — passports stamped, boarding passes scanned, safety rules obeyed. Yet this August, they became arenas of public drama, exposing how fame, gender, and perception tilt the scales of justice. Two incidents — one involving Fuji legend, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1), the other a regular passenger, Comfort Emmanson — were different in detail but similar in lesson.

On 5 August, at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, KWAM 1 tried to board a ValueJet flight to Lagos carrying a gold flask. Crew suspected it held alcohol; he insisted it was water for a medical condition. Tempers flared. He allegedly splashed the contents on a crew member, then strode onto the tarmac, blocking the aircraft’s taxi — an unambiguous breach of aviation safety rules.

FAAN condemned the act. The NCAA imposed a six-month no-fly ban on him. Two pilots were also suspended for pressing ahead, despite unsafe conditions. Days later, KWAM 1 issued a sweeping public apology — to the Presidency, FAAN, the Aviation Ministry, ValueJet, and Nigerians — expressing deep regret and pledging cooperation.

Barely a week later, another drama erupted at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport. Comfort Emmanson, arriving from Uyo on an Ibom Air flight, refused repeated instructions to switch off her phone. The confrontation spiralled. Viral footage showed her shirt torn, wig pulled off, and a furious assault on the Purser — stepping on her, smashing her glasses, and delivering multiple slaps on her. She allegedly tried to grab a fire extinguisher as a weapon before being restrained and removed.

Within hours, social media dubbed her “KWAM 2,” a mocking echo of the earlier episode. But the reactions revealed a glaring double standard. Emmanson was swiftly arrested, charged, and remanded — her humiliation broadcast worldwide. KWAM 1, meanwhile, was allowed to control the narrative, apologise, and negotiate his punishment before it was made public.

The Aviation Minister condemned the public sharing of Emmanson’s degrading footage, calling it “the debasement of womanhood,” and ordered sanctions against those responsible. But the damage was done.

These cases strip bare the privilege embedded in celebrity. Fame buys time — to apologise, to frame events in your own words, to soften the blow. KWAM 1’s punishment was later cut to one month, and he was even appointed an ambassador for airport safety. Emmanson’s anonymity ensured the opposite: swift judgment, public disgrace, and a lifetime ban — only lifted after a ministerial pardon.

Supporters of KWAM 1 argue that his contrition justified leniency, while critics point out that Emmanson had no such platform to mount her defence before punishment was handed down on her. In both cases, the core offences were breaches of aviation protocol — but the process, not just the outcome, is what truly matters in justice.

The Minister’s later directive to drop charges against both, and to re-train aviation staff on conflict resolution, was welcome. But the sequence of events had already revealed the imbalance: visibility accelerates mercy; invisibility magnifies punishment.

This is not simply about aviation. It is about how Nigerian society processes misconduct. Public figures enjoy patience, due process, and image repair. Unknown individuals are tried first in the court of public opinion, then in courtrooms, often without the same procedural dignity. Social media amplifies this gap, turning ordinary infractions into viral entertainment — or carefully managed PR moments, depending on who you are.

The symbolism is hard to ignore. Emmanson’s torn clothes and bruised dignity became spectacle; KWAM 1’s breach of safety rules was reframed into a story of redemption. One was cast as a menace to order; the other as a momentarily errant icon now reformed and entrusted with promoting safety.

True professionalism in aviation — and in public life — demands more. It demands fairness, empathy, and equity regardless of gender, fame, or follower count. It demands that investigations precede punishment, not the other way around. It demands that safety rules be enforced without fear or favour, and that human dignity be preserved whether you are a household name or a name no one has heard before.

In both cases, the incidents were preventable. Trained “airport quick-intervention” units, as some have proposed, could have de-escalated both confrontations with professionalism and without spectacle. Rules must be enforced firmly but with compassion, especially in the volatile spaces where stress, travel, and human ego collide.

Until the processes of justice in our airports — and beyond — are stripped of bias, the runway to fairness will remain tilted. And every time the wheels lift off from such a runway, the marks left behind will remind us not just of departures and arrivals, but of a nation still learning to balance justice with humanity.

Fatima Ikram Abubakar is a Mass Communication student at Afe Babalola University, Ekiti, and an intern with PRNigeria. She can be reached via [email protected]