To ensure that Nigeria’s gas drive does not jeopardise environmental integrity, the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), in partnership with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), is hosting two capacity-building workshops to strengthen the country’s methane emissions accountability systems.

The workshop, titled “Strengthening Corporate Compliance and Public Accountability of Methane Emissions Targets,” is scheduled to take place in the nation’s capital on May 19th and 20th, 2025.

The organisers issued a statement and shared it with Premium Times. The two-day workshop will convene civil society organisations, journalists, and key technical partners to deepen their role in advancing emissions transparency and environmental governance in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

They noted that as Nigeria advances its energy ambitions under the Decade of Gas Initiative, growing concerns around methane emissions are drawing renewed attention.

According to them, the workshop responds to this challenge by equipping non-state actors with tools and knowledge to leverage emissions data, toward corporate compliance and government accountability

“This workshop is about closing the gap between emissions disclosure and real accountability,” said Tengi George-Ikoli, Senior Officer at NRGI. “We’ve made progress, such as integrating the 2023 Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Standard into Nigeria’s extractives governance framework, resulting in fifteen companies disclosing their emissions data. now, civil society and media must ensure these disclosures become drivers of real change.”

Felicia Dairo, the Project Manager for the extractive programme at Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, said as Nigeria positions itself at the forefront of Africa’s energy transition through initiatives like the Decade of Gas, it is crucial that methane emissions reduction is not just an environmental priority but a governance imperative.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

She said: “Addressing methane emissions requires more than just policies, it demands inclusive accountability frameworks driven by informed civil society actors and the media. At CJID, we believe that empowering these groups with data, tools, and technical capacity will not only enhance public discourse but also strengthen transparency, build trust, and ensure that our extractive sector contributes meaningfully to sustainable development.”

The organisers mentioned that despite its potential to accelerate economic growth and improve energy access, Nigeria’s gas agenda faces a growing credibility challenge, including rising methane emissions from exploration and production risk undermining environmental integrity, public health, international climate commitments, and the country’s energy transition goals.

They explained that this event is part of a wider push by NRGI and its partners to ensure that methane governance becomes a key pillar of Nigeria’s energy transition and ensure that gas expansion does not come at the expense of climate ambition and community well-being

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

