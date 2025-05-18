To ensure that Nigeria’s gas drive does not jeopardise environmental integrity, the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), in partnership with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), is hosting two capacity-building workshops to strengthen the country’s methane emissions accountability systems.
The workshop, titled “Strengthening Corporate Compliance and Public Accountability of Methane Emissions Targets,” is scheduled to take place in the nation’s capital on May 19th and 20th, 2025.
The organisers issued a statement and shared it with Premium Times. The two-day workshop will convene civil society organisations, journalists, and key technical partners to deepen their role in advancing emissions transparency and environmental governance in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.
They noted that as Nigeria advances its energy ambitions under the Decade of Gas Initiative, growing concerns around methane emissions are drawing renewed attention.
|
According to them, the workshop responds to this challenge by equipping non-state actors with tools and knowledge to leverage emissions data, toward corporate compliance and government accountability
“This workshop is about closing the gap between emissions disclosure and real accountability,” said Tengi George-Ikoli, Senior Officer at NRGI. “We’ve made progress, such as integrating the 2023 Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Standard into Nigeria’s extractives governance framework, resulting in fifteen companies disclosing their emissions data. now, civil society and media must ensure these disclosures become drivers of real change.”
Felicia Dairo, the Project Manager for the extractive programme at Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, said as Nigeria positions itself at the forefront of Africa’s energy transition through initiatives like the Decade of Gas, it is crucial that methane emissions reduction is not just an environmental priority but a governance imperative.
ALSO READ: Accountability Journalism: CJID trains reporters on surviving legal backlash
She said: “Addressing methane emissions requires more than just policies, it demands inclusive accountability frameworks driven by informed civil society actors and the media. At CJID, we believe that empowering these groups with data, tools, and technical capacity will not only enhance public discourse but also strengthen transparency, build trust, and ensure that our extractive sector contributes meaningfully to sustainable development.”
The organisers mentioned that despite its potential to accelerate economic growth and improve energy access, Nigeria’s gas agenda faces a growing credibility challenge, including rising methane emissions from exploration and production risk undermining environmental integrity, public health, international climate commitments, and the country’s energy transition goals.
They explained that this event is part of a wider push by NRGI and its partners to ensure that methane governance becomes a key pillar of Nigeria’s energy transition and ensure that gas expansion does not come at the expense of climate ambition and community well-being
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999