It was a dramatic weekend in the English Premier League, marked by heartbreak for Leicester City and celebration for Liverpool fans.

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi suffered relegation with Leicester, while his compatriot Alex Iwobi found the net in a thrilling London derby.

Leicester return to the Championship

Wilfred Ndidi and Leicester City’s Premier League journey came to an end after a 1-0 home loss to Liverpool.

Ndidi is the third Super Eagles player to be relegated from the Premier League this season, following the similar fate suffered by the duo of Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu with Southampton.

Sunday’s defeat. effectively confirmed the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship, with five games left to play.

Ndidi, who has made 24 league appearances and registered four assists this season, couldn’t prevent the slide as Leicester recorded their ninth consecutive home defeat without scoring—a new English football record.

Liverpool’s winning goal came from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 76th minute.

Returning from injury, the right-back made an instant impact just minutes after coming off the bench, firing home a powerful strike past Leicester’s impressive goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

The win keeps Liverpool firmly on course for their 20th league title and second in the Premier League era.

With 79 points from 33 matches, they are now one win away from sealing the crown.

They could become champions midweek if Arsenal fail to beat Crystal Palace.

Otherwise, a home win against Tottenham next weekend would be enough.

Arsenal delay Liverpool’s title party

Earlier on Sunday, Arsenal made sure Liverpool couldn’t celebrate the title just yet.

Leandro Trossard scored twice in a 4-0 win over 10-man Ipswich. Gabriel Martinelli and young star Ethan Nwaneri also got on the scoresheet, while Ipswich’s Leif Davis was sent off for a reckless challenge on Bukayo Saka.

Iwobi scores in London derby

Elsewhere in London, Alex Iwobi opened the scoring for Fulham with a fine strike into the bottom corner in the 20th minute against Chelsea.

However, the visitors came back late in the game, with Tyrique George equalising and Pedro Neto sealing a dramatic 2-1 win in stoppage time.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United were humbled 0-1 by Wolverhampton.

The Red Devils, who triumphed 5-4 over Lyon in the Europa League quarterfinal last Thursday, failed to build on the momentum.

Man United are 14th on the log with 38 points, the same as the 15-placed Wolves.

