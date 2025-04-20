Emiloju FC have emerged as the winner of the maiden edition of the Showtime Youth Cup following their 3-1 victory over Oskey International in a fiercely contested final match at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Sunday.

Aside from the trophy, Emiloju FC also pocketed the grand prize of N11 million, while the runners-up got N5 million for their efforts.

The tournament, which kicked off in February with 50 teams, culminated in a spectacular finale that showcased the raw talent and relentless determination of Nigeria’s grassroots football stars.

The journey to the final was nothing short of electrifying.

Emiloju FC, led by their disciplined and attack-minded approach, battled through the semifinals against Anthony FC, while Oskey International edged past Ckekas in a tightly contested match.

Two first-half goals put Emiloju in the driver’s seat before sealing victory in the second half, even though their opponents pulled one goal back.

From the preliminary rounds to the grand finale, the competition lived up to its promise of delivering “pure talent on display,” as described by Prosper Marshall, CEO of Showtime Promotions.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Marshall, visibly elated, praised the tournament’s success:

“The hunger in these players is amazing. Every game felt like a final. We’ve identified exceptional talents, and some are already in talks with scouts for opportunities abroad.” He stated.

Mr Marshall also revealed an increased prize pool of N22 million, including rewards for third place (N1 million) and a complimentary N500,000 for the fourth-placed team.

Emiloju FC’s assistant coach, Jimoh Alao, attributed their victory to discipline and tactical brilliance: “My boys don’t drink, they don’t chase distractions. We trained relentlessly, focusing on attack. Today, they showed their talent and heart.”

Alao hinted at ambitions to join the Nigerian Nationwide League (NLO 1) next year, leveraging the exposure from the tournament.

Beyond the winner’s trophy, tournament organisers recognised exceptional individual performances during the closing ceremony.

Adedoye Samuel of champion squad Emiloju FC received the Best Player award for his dominant midfield displays throughout the competition.

The Top Scorer honour went to Amod Idris from Chekas Feeders, who netted an impressive seven goals during the tournament.

Emiloju FC’s Miracle Chijindu earned the Best Goalkeeper distinction following his spectacular displays all through the tournament

Each award recipient was presented with a N1.5 million prize during the ceremony

Meanwhile, Mr Marshall has also hinted at upcoming initiatives, including a free-to-join FIFA PlayStation tournament for youths, part of Showtime’s broader vision to engage young talent beyond the pitch.

The Showtime Youth Cup has set a new benchmark for grassroots football in Nigeria, blending competitive action with life-changing opportunities.

As the curtains closed on this edition, fans were left with one resounding message: “This is just the beginning.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

