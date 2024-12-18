The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday announced that its official website has been hacked.
The bureau disclosed this on its X handle on Wednesday.
The NBS announced that it is currently working to recover the website and urged the public to disregard any messages or reports posted on the site until it is fully restored.
“This is to inform the public that the NBS Website has been hacked and we are working to recover it. Please disregard any message or report posted until the website is fully restored. Thank you,” the NBS said.
The NBS is the principal agency responsible for the collection, analysis, and dissemination of statistical data in Nigeria.
