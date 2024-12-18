The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday announced that its official website has been hacked.

The bureau disclosed this on its X handle.

The NBS announced that it is currently working to recover the website and urged the public to disregard any messages or reports posted on the site until it is fully restored.

“This is to inform the public that the NBS Website has been hacked and we are working to recover it. Please disregard any message or report posted until the website is fully restored. Thank you,” the NBS said.

The NBS is the principal agency responsible for the collection, analysis, and dissemination of statistical data in Nigeria.

The statistics office has recently published several key reports such as the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Report Q3 2024, which provides an update on Nigeria’s economic growth and performance, the Nigeria Labour Force Survey (NLFS) report for Q2 2024, which offers insights into Nigeria’s labor market, including employment and unemployment rates and the Consumer Price Index November 2024, which provides the latest information on Nigeria’s inflation rate, among others.

In November, the NBS said Nigeria’s GDP grew by 3.46 per cent year-on-year in real terms in the third quarter of 2024.

The NBS said this growth rate is higher than the 2.54 per cent recorded in the third quarter of 2023 and higher than the second quarter of 2024 growth of 3.19 per cent.

On Monday, the NBS said Nigeria’s annual inflation rate rose to 34.60 per cent in November from 33.88 per cent in October.

This marks a continuation of the upward trend observed in September, when the nation recorded a reversal of a two-month decline.

