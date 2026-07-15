The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has confirmed eight cases of rabies and two related deaths in the territory. Residents are being urged to vaccinate their dogs and cats and report any animal bites immediately.

The Director of Veterinary Services at the FCTA Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Karnak Dandam, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Dandam said the two fatalities occurred in Gwagwalada and Kwali Area Councils after rabid dogs bit the victims. Of the eight confirmed cases, five were recorded in Gwagwalada Area Council and three in Kwali Area Council.

He described rabies as a fatal viral disease that attacks the central nervous system and is commonly transmitted through the bite of an infected dog or cat. He warned that the disease is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, stressing the importance of seeking immediate medical attention following exposure.

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“The immediate remedy after a bite is to wash the affected area with soap and plenty of water as first aid, and immediately present the victim to medical personnel for treatment,” Mr Dandam advised.

Confirmed cases

Mr Dandam explained that the confirmed cases were detected from samples collected in March and June and tested at the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) in Vom, Plateau State.

“There are eight confirmed cases from samples taken for testing at the National Reference Laboratory, NVRI, and they came out positive,” he said. “The first samples we took to Vom this year were in March, and the results were returned that same month. The second sample was collected in early June, and the results arrived on 15 June.”

Preventative measures

The secretariat carried out vaccination campaigns for dogs and cats across the FCT in December 2025 and January 2026; however, Mr Dandam noted that vaccine supplies were insufficient to cover the entire territory.

To mitigate the risk of further spread, the secretariat has intensified its awareness campaigns, advising residents to confine their pets to prevent them from straying.

“The secretariat is also sensitising residents across the six area councils to take their dogs and cats to designated public and private veterinary clinics for rabies vaccination and certification. Everyone must restrict their dogs and cats so they do not roam the streets and become exposed to rabid animals,” he stated.

Mr Dandam added that the FCT Administration has taken steps to procure additional vaccine doses and will soon commence a mass vaccination exercise across all towns and villages in the territory’s six area councils.

“Wherever there is a dog or a cat, we will visit, vaccinate, and provide the owners with a certificate of vaccination and a licence. That is our plan,” he said.

The director further urged residents to monitor their pets for sudden behavioural changes, such as becoming withdrawn or unusually aggressive. He warned that infected animals often roam with their jaws hanging open, a symptom that typically progresses to paralysis and death within 10 days of the onset of clinical signs.