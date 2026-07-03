The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the international hantavirus outbreak linked to the expedition cruise ship MV Hondius officially over after the last identified contact completed quarantine, tested negative and returned home.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, announced the development on Thursday, saying no new cases had been reported since 25 May.

“Today, the final contact of a person exposed to hantavirus on the cruise ship MV Hondius completed their quarantine period, tested negative and returned home,” he said.

“No further cases have been reported since 25 May. We are therefore very pleased to say that WHO considers the outbreak of hantavirus over.”

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Global response

The outbreak attracted international attention after WHO confirmed that the infections were caused by the Andes virus, a rare strain of hantavirus capable of limited human-to-human transmission.

The cases were linked to passengers and crew aboard the MV Hondius expedition cruise ship, prompting an international public health response involving dozens of countries.

Health authorities traced and monitored more than 650 contacts while implementing quarantine, testing and surveillance measures to prevent further spread.

Investigations continue

Although the outbreak has ended, Mr Ghebreyesus said WHO will continue working with governments and research partners to better understand both the outbreak and hantaviruses.

He said the organisation is coordinating a multinational study involving 21 countries to improve understanding of how the disease develops, with the findings expected to support the development of improved diagnostic tools, treatments and vaccines.

Mr Ghebreyesus also thanked countries that supported the international response under the International Health Regulations, including Argentina, Cabo Verde, Chile, the Netherlands, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

He gave special recognition to Spain for facilitating the safe disembarkation and repatriation of passengers and crew members in Tenerife.

Nigeria maintained surveillance

The declaration comes nearly two months after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention reassured Nigerians that no case of hantavirus had been detected in the country despite global concern over the cruise ship outbreak.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that the agency had intensified surveillance for emerging infectious diseases while closely monitoring the international situation.

In a public health advisory issued in May, the NCDC said there was no evidence of hantavirus transmission in Nigeria but urged healthcare workers to remain vigilant and promptly report suspected cases.

The agency explained that hantaviruses are primarily carried by rodents and are usually transmitted to humans through contact with infected rodents or exposure to their urine, droppings, saliva or contaminated dust.

Common symptoms include fever, fatigue, muscle aches, headaches and gastrointestinal illness. Severe infections can progress to respiratory complications.

The NCDC also noted that the MV Hondius outbreak involved the Andes virus strain, an uncommon variant known to permit limited human-to-human transmission through close contact, unlike most other hantaviruses, which spread only from rodents to humans.