The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed that there is currently no evidence of hantavirus cases in Nigeria.

In a public health advisory issued on Friday, the agency said it is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining surveillance for emerging infectious diseases.

The NCDC explained that hantaviruses are a group of viruses primarily carried by rodents, noting that humans may become infected through contact with infected rodents or exposure to their urine, droppings, saliva or contaminated dust particles.

According to the agency, symptoms of the disease include fever, fatigue, body aches, headache and gastrointestinal symptoms.

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In severe cases, it said the infection could lead to breathing difficulties and respiratory complications.

The agency noted that while some forms of hantavirus infection can cause severe illness, the disease remains relatively rare.

It added that the current cluster has been linked to the Andes virus strain, for which limited human-to-human transmission has previously been documented, particularly through close contact.

Backstory

The advisory by the NCDC follows growing global concern over a hantavirus outbreak linked to the cruise ship MV Hondius.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the outbreak has been associated with the Andes virus strain of hantavirus, a rare form known to allow limited human-to-human transmission through close contact.

The health organisation said at least seven confirmed and suspected cases, including three deaths, had been linked to the vessel as of earlier this week.

The cruise ship, which travelled between Argentina and Cape Verde, reportedly carried passengers and crew from several countries.

Reports indicated that investigations and contact tracing were ongoing as countries monitored passengers who may have been exposed during the voyage.

The WHO, however, maintained that the overall public health risk remains low, noting that hantavirus infections are relatively rare and do not spread as easily as respiratory viruses such as COVID-19.

Public risk remains low

The NCDC said current reports indicate that the overall risk to the general public remains low.

“The event involves a limited number of confirmed and suspected cases associated with the cruise ship, with investigations and contact tracing ongoing,” the agency said.

It, however, urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and continue observing preventive measures similar to those recommended for other zoonotic diseases.

The agency advised members of the public to maintain clean environments and prevent rodent infestation, store food properly and dispose of waste safely.

It also warned against contact with rodents and their droppings and advised Nigerians to use protective measures when cleaning rodent-infested areas.

The NCDC further encouraged regular hand hygiene and strict infection prevention and control practices in communities and healthcare facilities.

Surveillance ongoing

The agency said it would continue to monitor global developments closely through its surveillance systems for epidemic-prone and emerging infectious diseases, many of which are zoonotic and transmitted by animals such as rodents and bats.

It also urged Nigerians to rely on verified information from official public health authorities and avoid spreading misinformation.

“The NCDC remains committed to safeguarding public health and will continue to provide timely updates as the situation evolves,” the advisory added.