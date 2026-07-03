The African geoeconomic landscape is undergoing a period of profound structural transformation, characterised by intensifying great-power competition, shifting geopolitical alignments, and the increasing fusion of economic statecraft with national security. This new era presents both significant challenges and unprecedented opportunities for the African continent. Thus, the increasingly sophisticated intellectual and policy landscape requires a thorough understanding of how to navigate the inextricably linked economics and geopolitics, and to pursue proactive nation-building grounded in robust data and evidence-based strategies. As Africa faces a simultaneous contraction in global humanitarian aid, rising exposure to conflict, growing debt distress, and the World Bank’s Africa’s 4.3 per cent projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in 2026, the African Finance and Economics Association (AFEA) collaborates with the Nile University of Nigeria (NUN) to organise the 3rd Annual Conference of the African Finance and Economics Association (AFEA), themed “Africa’s Geoeconomic Development Agenda in a Global Realignment Era,” convened from 3 to 5 July at the Nile University of Nigeria (NUN). The AFEA-NUN conference provides an actionable, policy-oriented platform for this discourse, bringing together scholars, researchers, policymakers, technocrats, and practitioners to discuss critical socioeconomic development, finance, trade, industrial, and agrifood policies and their implications for Africa’s evolving economic relations. Table 1.0 presents the opportunities, risks, and strategic recommendations for driving selected investment themes in Africa.

Table 1.0: Investment Themes, Risks, and Strategic Recommendations

Investment Theme Key Driver / Opportunity Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google Associated Risks Strategic Recommendation Regional Integration (AfCFTA) Access to a single market of 1.3B+ people; growth in intra-African trade. Complex regulatory navigation; uneven implementation across member states; logistical hurdles. Invest in sectors aligned with AfCFTA goals (consumer goods, logistics). Form joint ventures with local partners to navigate regulations. Infrastructure Development (AIFF) Addressing a massive infrastructure deficit in energy, transport, and digital connectivity. Long project cycles; high capital intensity; regulatory and permitting delays. Engage with the AIFF to access de-risked, scaled projects. Focus on PPPs with strong governance frameworks and clear exit strategies. Digital Economy & Data Sovereignty Growing digital adoption, demand for data centres and analytics services. Evolving and stringent data privacy laws, concerns over data localisation, and cybersecurity threats. Partner with local tech firms. Conduct thorough legal due diligence on data regulations. Prioritise investments in cybersecurity and data protection. Economic Diversification (SAPZs) Government-led push to diversify from oil into agro-processing and other sectors. Requires significant upfront investment in land, equipment, and technology; dependent on stable policy. Focus on agro-processing, renewable energy, and light manufacturing. Seek government incentives and guarantees. Inclusive Finance (MSMEs) Large, underserved MSME sector represents a significant portion of employment and economic activity. Higher perceived default rates, lack of formal financial records, and weak collateral. Utilise blended finance models. Leverage technology for credit scoring (fintech). Provide capital, plus advisory services and market

From the standpoints of geoeconomic shifts, national sovereignty, data autonomy, domestic laws, and community regulations, it is crucial to tread both cautiously and optimistically, given the inherent risks associated with bullish opportunities, while looking beyond short-term gains to model long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with African countries. Investing in national capacities through skills transfer and strategic partnerships with universities such as NUN, Covenant University, and the African School of Economics contributes to national education and research while mitigating risks and generating sustainable, scalable returns capabilities within selected continental frameworks such as the Africa Infrastructure Financing Facility (AIFF) and AfCFTA. A primary opportunity for the African Development Bank, Afreximbank, the African Union Commission, the African School of Governance, etc., lies in the deepening of regional integration, spearheaded by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In conclusion, the AFEA-NUN 2026 Annual Conference provides a platform for advocating and implementing the AfCFTA Guided Trade Initiative, championed by officials such as the Nigerian Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and is designed to reduce barriers and facilitate the movement of goods and services across the continent. For multinational corporations and investors, this translates into access to a single market of over 1.3 billion people, with a combined GDP that is projected to grow significantly, thereby creating substantial opportunities in consumer goods, manufacturing, and logistics. However, success in this integrated market will require more than just exporting finished products; it will demand a deeper understanding of local value chains and a willingness to invest in production facilities within Africa. The push for economic diversification away from oil, pursued through frameworks such as the Special Agricultural Processing Zones (SAPZs), highlights specific sectors ripe for investment. In fact, the Nigerian and African agricultural and agro-processing sectors represent massive, untapped potential.