The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has raised concerns over rising deaths from Lassa fever, warning that delayed treatment and poor health-seeking behaviour are contributing to a worsening fatality rate across the country.

In its latest Lassa Fever Situation Report for Epidemiological Week 18, covering 27 April to 3 May 2026, the agency said 191 deaths have been recorded so far this year, with the case fatality rate rising to 24.6 per cent.

The figure is significantly higher than the 19.2 per cent recorded during the same period in 2025.

The report also showed that confirmed infections increased from nine cases recorded in Week 17 to 22 cases in Week 18, with the latest infections reported in Ondo, Edo and Plateau states.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

High burden states

According to the NCDC, at least 23 states and 106 local government areas have recorded confirmed Lassa fever cases in 2026.

The agency noted that 84 per cent of all confirmed infections were concentrated in Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Benue and Edo states, making them the country’s major hotspots.

It added that young adults aged 21 to 30 years remain the most affected demographic.

The report further disclosed that one additional healthcare worker contracted the disease during the reporting week, highlighting persistent risks among frontline health personnel.

Delayed care

The NCDC identified late presentation of cases at health facilities as one of the major factors driving the increase in fatalities.

It also linked the worsening outbreak to poor awareness in high-burden communities, weak environmental sanitation, and the high cost of treatment and clinical management.

The agency warned that these factors continue to hinder early diagnosis and timely medical intervention.

Emergency response intensified

In response, the NCDC said it has expanded surveillance, healthcare worker protection and community engagement activities in affected states.

The agency said it trained 62 infection prevention and control focal persons across Lassa fever ring facilities in Ebonyi and Ondo states, with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Incident Management Systems were also activated in Oyo, Benue, Plateau, Kebbi, Kano, and Gombe states to strengthen emergency coordination and outbreak response.

In Ondo and Edo states, the agency conducted risk communication and sensitisation campaigns involving traditional and religious leaders, farmers and market women.

The NCDC also announced the development of a 30-day healthcare worker protection plan, supported by WHO and the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC), aimed at reducing infections among frontline medical workers.

Other interventions included contact tracing, deployment of National Rapid Response Teams to seven high-burden states, distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE), laboratory testing, and integrated case management training in Taraba State.

The agency added that treatment of confirmed cases is ongoing at designated treatment centres nationwide.

Call for stronger prevention

The NCDC urged state governments to intensify year-round community engagement and awareness campaigns on Lassa fever prevention.

The health body also advised healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion for the disease, ensure prompt referrals and strictly comply with infection prevention and control protocols.

The agency further called on partners and state authorities to strengthen preparedness and response systems to improve early detection and reduce fatalities associated with the disease.

Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, which is transmitted to humans primarily through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rats.

It can also spread from person to person through contact with bodily fluids.

The disease often begins with fever, weakness, and headache, and may progress to more severe symptoms such as bleeding, difficulty breathing, swelling, and organ failure.

Early diagnosis and prompt treatment with Ribavirin are critical for improving survival.