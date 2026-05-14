The Nigeria Police Force in Akwa Ibom State says it has arrested a suspected member of a robbery gang and recovered a locally made pistol, charms and other items during an operation in Abak Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Uyo.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said operatives of the command acted on a credible intelligence while on routine patrol at about 3 a.m.

She said the operatives received information about a syndicate allegedly involved in robbing motorcycle operators at gunpoint within Midim Clan and surrounding areas.

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According to the statement, the police mobilised and stormed the suspects’ hideout in a coordinated operation.

“On sighting the police team, the suspects attempted to flee. However, one suspect identified as Uduak Vincent, 28, a native of Ikot Ifang Village in Midim Clan, Abak LGA, was successfully chased down and arrested,” the statement said.

The police said items recovered from the suspect included a locally made pistol, a small axe, a knife, charms suspected to be used for criminal fortification, six wraps of substances suspected to be cannabis, two button phones, three bottles of methamphetamine, three rings, an Airtel SIM card and a multi-coloured handbag.

The command said two other suspected members of the gang escaped into nearby bushes during the operation, adding that efforts were ongoing to apprehend them.

PREMIUM TIMES last week reported how the police in the state arrested 25 suspected cultists and recovered a firearm.