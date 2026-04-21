The Nigerian police on Monday detained an Abuja-based shop owner, Love Dooshima, who critically reviewed an unnamed bread brand online.

Ms Dooshima was freed from custody at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, Inibehe Effiong, a lawyer who joined other activists in working for her release, said.

Mr Effiong said the businesswoman was detained by operatives at the Zone 7 Police Headquarters after she honoured an invitation regarding a complaint filed by BON Bread against her.

The bread company claims Ms Dooshima’s review, which did not mention any brand, was hurting its business.

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“We received a distress call this night that she honoured police invitation since 12pm on Monday, April 20, 2026, but she was detained afterwards,” Mr Effiong wrote on Facebook early Tuesday morning.

“I came to Zone 7 this night along with MamaPee and Randy-Peter Akah. Following the intervention of the IGP, Tunji Disu, she has been released at 12:30 AM today, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. We will be back by daybreak.”

A viral claim by Love Dooshima that a loaf of bread remained fresh on her shelf for two months had sparked controversy and discussions about food safety practices in Nigeria.



Following the viral post, Ms Dooshima alleged that Bon Bread demanded the video be taken down and that the bread company later threatened or initiated legal action seeking damages.

The bread company has denied any wrongdoing and defended its production processes.

A food science expert also said the kind of scenario painted by Ms Dooshima is highly unlikely under normal conditions.

‘Bread can’t last two months’

To understand standard bread production practices, PREMIUM TIMES spoke to Christine Ikpeme, a professor of Food Science at the University of Calabar, who said bread typically has a short shelf life even when preservatives are used.

Ms Christine explained that, normally, bread without preservatives lasts about two days, whereas bread with approved preservatives can last two to three weeks at most.

She noted that any claim that bread remained fresh for up to two months on a shelf suggests either excessive use of preservatives or the use of substances that may not be approved for food production.

She explained that food safety regulations in most countries are guided by internationally recognised standards, including Codex Alimentarius-type frameworks, which are adopted and enforced locally by agencies such as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

“These approved preservatives are safe only within recommended limits. When used properly, they do not harm human health,” she said.

The professor listed common preservatives used in bread production, including calcium propionate and sodium benzoate, noting that they are designed to inhibit microbial growth such as fungi.

“These preservatives help prevent mould, but only for a limited period. They are effective for maybe two to three weeks under normal conditions,” she added.

She further said that potassium benzoate and similar compounds are also used in food preservation, but all must remain within regulated safety thresholds.

PREMIUM TIMES has no evidence at this point that Bon or the bread brand reviewed by Ms Dooshima used excessive preservatives or compromised standards in its products.

Safety concerns, consumer risks

However, Ms Christine warned that deviations from approved food safety standards could pose serious health risks to consumers, while specifically referencing bromate, a substance once used in baking but now banned due to health concerns relating to cancer.

She also warned that the use of unapproved preservatives or excessive chemical additives could expose consumers to long-term health risks, including potential toxic effects.

She urged consumers to be more attentive when buying packaged bread, especially regarding texture, freshness, and labelling, adding that bread should remain soft and moist for a reasonable period after production, depending on its formulation.

“When bread becomes rubbery, it may indicate internal mould growth, even if it is not visible outside,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of checking “best before” dates on packaging and being alert to unusual changes in texture or smell.

CEO defends product amid backlash

In response to the controversy, the Chief Executive Officer of Bon Bread, Maria Umeagwukadilo, has publicly defended the safety of the company’s products.

In a video statement, Ms Umeagwukadilo said the viral claim had caused significant damage to her business, which she said she has built over nearly 20 years.

♬ original sound – Bon Bread @bon.bread Please note that all ingredients are clearly listed on every single pack of Bon Bread, so you can always see exactly what goes into your bread. We believe in freedom of speech and respect everyone’s right to share their views. However, we stand firmly behind the safety and quality of our product. We eat this bread ourselves, every day, with our own families and friends. We know that it never lasts beyond 7 days at most, as is natural for freshly baked bread made without harmful additives. We simply ask the public not to accept everything seen on social media as fact. Behind this brand are real people, real families, and real livelihoods that have been deeply affected by these claims. To the Bon Bread community who has stood by us for nearly 20 years, thank you. We have done nothing wrong, and we remain proud of every loaf we bake. We will always be the family choice. 🍞🌾 #bonbread

“It pains me that after putting in 20 years of hard work, somebody on social media with a two-minute clip will cause so much damage,” she said.

She maintained that her company complies with regulations set by NAFDAC and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

She also stated that Bon Bread produces based on demand rather than for long-term storage, insisting that quality and freshness remain priorities.