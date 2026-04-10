The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on Israel to reverse an evacuation order affecting a densely populated area of Beirut, warning it could severely disrupt critical health services.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said the Israeli Defence Forces issued an evacuation order for Beirut’s Jnah area, which includes two major referral hospitals – Rafik Hariri University Hospital and Al Zahraa Hospital.

Mr Ghebreyesus said both facilities are currently operating at full capacity and are treating patients injured during recent strikes.

He warned that the directive threatens critical health services.

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Evacuation and affected civilians

Mr Ghebreyesus noted that relocating patients from the affected hospitals would be extremely difficult due to a lack of alternative facilities.

“At this time, no alternative medical facilities are available to receive approximately 450 patients from the two hospitals (including 40 patients in the ICU), rendering their evacuation operationally unfeasible,” he said.

He added that the hospitals are already overwhelmed, including caring for victims of the 8 April strikes.

He also said the evacuation zone also includes key public health infrastructure and shelters housing thousands of civilians.

“This zone also encompasses the mophleb complex, and hosts five shelters accommodating more than 5000 people,” he said.

Reacting to the development, the WHO DG urged Israeli authorities to reconsider the directive.

“I urge Israel to reverse this order and ensure the protection of all health facilities, health workers, patients and civilians,” he said.

Escalating tensions in Lebanon

The evacuation order comes amid escalating hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, which have intensified in recent months alongside broader regional tensions involving Iran.

The latest escalation marks one of the most severe rounds of fighting in Lebanon since the 2006 war, as cross-border violence expands and civilian risks increase.

Recently, the Israeli forces have carried out a series of coordinated airstrikes targeting what they described as Hezbollah positions, including sites in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and parts of Beirut.

The strikes have increasingly affected urban areas, raising concerns about the safety of civilians and the impact on critical infrastructure.

Hezbollah also responded with rocket and drone attacks into Israeli territory, escalating tensions and raising fears of further confrontation between both sides.

Reports indicate that the renewed violence has resulted in significant casualties and displacement, with many residents forced to flee affected communities.

Linked to broader regional tensions

The conflict in Lebanon is closely tied to wider tensions in the Middle East involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

The regional crisis intensified in February following direct confrontations between Israel and Iran, which triggered a broader security situation across multiple countries.

Although diplomatic efforts, including a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran, have sought to limit escalation, hostilities have persisted across different fronts.