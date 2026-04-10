Ikumapayi Adebanji, a Nigerian game developer, has called on the National Assembly to amend the country’s Cybercrimes Act by removing imprisonment penalties from certain provisions.

Mr Adebanyi the call on Thursday during a conversation with PREMIUM TIMES in Abuja.

The developer, who has worked with studios in the United States, Canada, and Saudi Arabia, said the law has been used to target, arrest, and prosecute activists for expressing dissenting opinions.

He argued that the Act appears to be an attempt to silence critics, urging lawmakers to review sections that prescribe jail terms and replace them with alternative penalties.

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Mr Adebanji, who was recently honoured by the National Assembly Nigerian Students (NANS) as an icon of youth development in recognition of his contributions to youth advancement in Nigeria.

“The Cybercrimes Act appears to be too rigid. Although it is necessary, but (it) needs to be amended to remove imprisonment penalties on some of the sections. Take for instance, security agencies had used the law to prosecute critics for dissenting opinions,” he said.

Mr Adebanji’s call for amendment comes at a time when the Nigerian government and security agencies are using the Cybercrimes Act to silence critics. The law covers a wide range of digital crimes, including hacking, identity theft, cyberstalking, cyberbullying, financial fraud, and online terrorism.

Section 24 of the Act criminalises the sending of messages through computer systems that are grossly offensive, false, or cause annoyance, inconvenience, or insult to another person. The section carries penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment for up to three years.

Since its passage, section 24 has generated criticism from human rights groups, media organisations, and civil society organisations. Authorities, particularly police and state security agencies have used the law to arrest and prosecute journalists, activists, and online critics for expressing dissenting opinions or publishing investigative reports.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), said at least 29 journalists and critics have been charged with the Act since it was enacted in May 2015.

Dele Farotimi, a lawyer and author was arrested, detained and charged based on the section after discussing judicial corruption in his book.

Addressing technological gaps

Mr Adebanji also highlighted structural challenges in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, particularly the lack of access to basic tools for young people.

He noted that he contributes a portion of his salary monthly to support young people in acquiring essential tools.

“From my experience, the answer begins with access and example. Talent is everywhere in Nigeria, but access is not. Many aspiring developers lack the basic tools needed to begin their journey — something as fundamental as a laptop can be the difference between potential and progress.

“Recognising this, I have made it a personal commitment to contribute a portion of my salary every month toward helping young people acquire the tools they need to start learning and building in tech.

“It is a small but deliberate effort to bridge the gap between ambition and opportunity. Each laptop placed in the hands of a motivated individual represents more than hardware; it represents a shift in direction, a chance to choose creation over exploitation,” he said.

He, however, stressed that individual efforts are insufficient, calling on more tech professionals to support the next generation through mentorship, knowledge-sharing, and community building.