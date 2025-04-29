The federal government has deployed N110 billion Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) High Impact Intervention Project for the rehabilitation of medical schools in 18 institutions.

The project, which forms a key pillar of the Nigerian educational sector renewal initiative, was unveiled during the inauguration of the Ministerial Committee on TETFund High Impact Intervention Project in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, emphasised that the intervention was a direct response to the urgent need to expand Nigeria’s capacity to train medical professionals.

He said the medical professionals would be trained across four key disciplines: medicine, dentistry, pharmacy and nursing.

According to him, the project covers 18 universities across the six geopolitical zones and will rehabilitate and modernise key infrastructure, including lecture theatres, laboratories, clinical environments, and student hostels.

“This initiative is not just about expanding physical assets, it is about laying a solid foundation for the next generation of healthcare professionals who will serve Nigeria and lead globally.

“We are deploying over N110 billion into this sector, with N70 billion focused on infrastructure rehabilitation, N15 billion for new hostels, and six institutions will get a medical simulation lab,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Highlighting the national urgency, Mr Alausa noted that Nigeria currently faces a deficit of 300,000 doctors, with an annual medical school admission rate previously capped at just 5,000.

“We have already doubled that number to 10,000, and yet we remain far from meeting our national healthcare needs,” he said.

The minister disclosed that each of the 18 beneficiary institutions would receive approximately N4 billion, including N750 million for hostel construction.

He added that eight state-of-the-art medical simulation laboratories would also be established across selected institutions to boost hands-on medical training capacity.

He charged the newly inaugurated ministerial monitoring committee on terms of reference, including ensuring adherence to project goals, monitoring the proper use of funds, and maintaining detailed records, among others.

Mr Alausa also highlighted the administration’s wider education agenda, which includes boosting STEM and vocational education, deepening research capacity, and strengthening academia-industry-government collaboration.

Earlier, the TETFund Executive Secretary, Sonny Echono, commended President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to strengthening the country’s health sector through strategic investments in tertiary education.

“This intervention is set to transform medical education by rehabilitating lecture halls and laboratories, ultimately boosting our capacity to train more doctors, nurses, dentists, and pharmacists.”

“The intervention comes at a time when Nigeria’s healthcare system continues to struggle with challenges such as Japa Syndrome.

“This has led to the mass exodus of qualified medical professionals, poor doctor-to-patient ratios, and ill-equipped training facilities.

“These persistent issues have significantly hindered the country’s ability to provide quality healthcare,” he said.

Mr Echono explained that the intervention would go a long way in addressing some of the structural and manpower challenges that had plagued the health sector for decades.

Also, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of TETFund, Aminu Masari, called for the sustainability of the medical intervention to help increase medical personnel to the extent of exporting them and earning foreign exchange.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the inaugurated committee comprise Suleiman Alabi, chairman of the Association of Provosts of Colleges of Medicine as the chairman of the committee.

Also, Oranu Ibekie, chairman of the Education Committee, Association of Nigerian Physicians in America is the vice chairman of the committee.

Others are representatives from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, Nursing and Midwifery Council, TETFund, Federal Ministry of Education, and an international consulting firm.

The beneficiary institutions include: University of Jos, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Benin, Imo State University, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo State, and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina.

Others are the University of Calabar, Benue State University, University of Maiduguri, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Gombe State University, University of Nigeria, and Bayelsa State University.

Also in the list are the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, University of Ibadan and University of Lagos.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

