In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Funmi Ogbue, Managing Director and CEO of Zigma Limited, shares her leadership journey, the unique strengths women bring to the table, and why urgent, deliberate action is needed to advance gender equality.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Ogbue: I started my career over 30 years ago in the banking industry at Grindlay Bank and then very quickly moved into the Oil and Gas industry.

My first entry into the oil and gas industry was via a Canadian Independent Oil Company, Abacan, then I moved to Canadian Occidental Petroleum where I worked in New Ventures, Budget and Planning and Human Resources roles and where I played a central role in establishing the business operations of these two companies in Nigeria.

As the head of transformation, Diversity and Inclusiveness in Shell Nigeria E&P Company Limited (“SNEPCO”), I had a hand in improving female representation in leadership positions across the company and the implementation of staff engagement workshops and employee networks in all locations.

I also conceptualised the employee cooperative in British American Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria where I was the Director of Human resources and Facilities and led a change programme which resulted in a clearly articulated people agenda direction for the organisation.

In 2013, I was appointed as the head of Human Resources and administration of the newly privatised Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), where I developed a new HR strategy, change programme, new organisational structure, optimal manning levels and criteria for selection of new staff.

My career naturally progressed into entrepreneurship where I decided to leverage on the experience I had garnered in Economics & Planning, Transformation, Business Strategy and HR and marketing by co-founding Ancorapoint Limited in 2008, where I served as the Managing partner and CEO, focusing on providing consulting services to federal government agencies.

Whilst at Ancorapoint, I also had the opportunity to work as editor-in-chief to three quality luxury specialist magazines and publish books such as “Champion for women” by Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR and “Growing with the hand that gives the rose” by Folorunsho Alakija.

Currently, I am the CEO and principal Consultant of Jake Riley Limited, a consultancy firm that specialises in providing engineering services, technology services, training and manpower services, and event management, focusing on the public and private sectors in Nigeria and the Managing Director of Zigma Limited, an indigenous oil and gas servicing company delivering comprehensive solutions across the energy sector.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Ogbue: I think firstly we need to give fellow women a chance. I strongly believe we should not remove the ladder after we have climbed to the top of anything either by our acts of pulling up or speaking up. We need to be intentional and ensure we fill whatever rooms we find ourselves with other women.

Women leaders lead by example, seeing a woman in a leadership position challenges stereotypes and proves that success is achievable even by women. Women leaders push for policies that promote gender equality, fair pay, and workplace inclusivity.

Women leaders actively mentor younger women, sharing knowledge, experiences, and career guidance.

Through women-focused initiatives, conferences, and leadership programmes, women leaders strengthen female representation in various industries.

Women leaders promote and champion workplace policies that support work-life balance, maternity leave, and career growth for other women.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Ogbue: Women are generally nurturing, loyal, dedicated and focused. We bring these attributes to bear in whatever roles we find ourselves and we are generally able to be vulnerable and lean into our emotional side for that empathy that makes us care… care about outcomes and delivering results.

Women in leadership positions in Nigeria bring a unique blend of resilience, innovation, and adaptability to their roles.

Despite facing structural and cultural challenges, Nigerian women in leadership have continuously broken barriers and redefined success across various industries.

When compared to men in similar positions, we are excellent multitaskers because women in leadership roles in Nigeria often have to balance traditional norms and societal expectations such as taking care of a family with excelling in our chosen careers, this puts us in a unique position where we have to merge these cultural expectations with global leadership standards.

Women have an adaptive leadership style that allows us to thrive in diverse environments, from boardrooms to political offices.

We use our platforms to create and support programmes which focus on gender equality and community development.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Ogbue: The usual barriers to entry that are faced by women especially in a society like ours where women are meant to be doing “women” type things and not what is historically done by men because of culture or dogma of tradition.

I was socialised from young to do what my brother was doing and my parents consulted me on major decisions in our household so I didn’t understand that there was anything I could not do. I was never afraid to try new things, pioneer or ask for whatever I wanted.

Through my career I have bult strong relationships and a network that I can always draw on to support whatever endeavour I was keen to try.

I stay informed on industry updates, changes in legislation and ensure my attendance at conferences and participation in panel sessions means I am relevant, current and my voice is heard.

I continuously adapt my company procedures and processes with the prevailing industry standards.

I co-founded an association called the women in energy network (WIEN) to advocate for gender diversity, promotion of participation and advancement of women in leadership across the energy value chain.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Ogbue: Receiving multiple prestigious awards, including the Top 40 under 40 Professionals in Africa, Trek Africa Humanitarian Personality of the year at the Trek Africa Awards in 2008, the Women in Energy Award at the Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) in 2022, recognition as one of the 100 Outstanding Female Executives in the Oil and Gas Industry in Africa by African Shapers.

In 2020, recognition for my exemplary leadership style, demonstration of excellence in philanthropy, society empowerment and humanitarian gestures, by Trek Africa Awards.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Ogbue: Explore and take initiative. Don’t just wait for opportunities to meet you, go after them. You can put your hands into as many pots as possible, don’t limit yourself to one career path. The world is your oyster.

Don’t be afraid to fail- Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently- Henry Ford. “Success is most often achieved by those who don’t know that failure is inevitable.” ― Coco Chanel.

Be assertive- Whilst doing so, don’t be afraid to take advantage of your femininity. Well behaved women seldom make history- Laurel Thatcher Ulrich.

Read- I encourage my staff to read widely; it is my belief that anything you want can be found in a book.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Ogbue: It’s all about balance. I have learnt to balance the expectations of my personal life with that of running a company. I also find joy in the work that I do and the achievements I have made thus far.

I believe in the four quadrants which are staying emotionally balanced, have long term, short term and medium-term goals, aspire to be financially free and meet obligations and finally, have things that make you laugh and feel relaxed. I live my life by ensuring that the four quadrants are fulfilled and I’m all the better for it.

PT: This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Ogbue: The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, “Accelerate Action,” resonates deeply with me, both personally and professionally.

It is a call to move beyond discussions and take bold, decisive steps towards gender equality, innovation, and progress.

In my leadership journey, I have always believed in deliberate, strategic action rather than waiting for opportunities to arise.

Progress is not achieved through passive engagement; it requires commitment and execution. In my company, we don’t just talk about transformation, we actively implement initiatives that create impact, including empowering women in the workplace.

This year’s IWD theme also reinforces the urgency of creating spaces for women in traditionally male-dominated sectors, for example my company operates in the oil & gas, energy and agricultural sectors and I have created mentorship and employment opportunities for women in these sectors.

Accelerate action means continuously adapting through innovation, whether in business expansion, exploring new industries like agriculture, or fostering female-led leadership within my team. I emphasise innovation, efficiency, and long-term impact.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Ogbue is also a member of WIMBIZ.

