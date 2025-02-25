The recent withdrawal of USAID’s funding for Family Planning (FP) services in Nigeria has sparked concerns among stakeholders, who warned that the country’s reproductive health system is at a crossroads.

The stakeholders raised this concern at the 13th Annual International Conference of the Population Association of Nigeria (PAN) held in Abuja on Monday.

The experts noted that Nigeria had relied heavily on donor support to sustain its FP programmes for many years.

According to them, this has ensured millions of women have access to contraceptives and reproductive health services. However, that support is rapidly disappearing, leaving the country at a critical crossroads.

Speaking at the event, the Chairperson of the Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP), Ejike Oji, recounted how he recently received a letter confirming the worst fears of many in the sector.

“The letter, dated 20 January, informed me that USAID would be halting its funding for a key family planning programme, pending a 90-day review,” Mr Oji said.

According to him, this move follows a growing trend of international donors pulling out, citing Nigeria’s failure to deliver measurable progress despite years of investment.

“We were in a meeting years ago when a USAID official bluntly asked us, “Why should we keep funding you when we are not seeing results?” Now, they have finally decided to walk away,” he said.

He said that without donor support, contraceptive supplies would dwindle, leading to a surge in unintended

pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and increased maternal deaths.

He noted that Nigeria’s reproductive health system, already fragile, could collapse under the strain, undoing years of progress.

The conference, themed “Population Growth, Demographic Challenges, and National Development,” was organised in collaboration with the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC).

Increased funding

The experts also called for increased funding for FP initiatives to address Nigeria’s demographic challenges and improve reproductive health outcomes.

Mr Oji said the national budget for family planning was reduced by 90 per cent in 2019 due to insufficient counterpart funding to match donor grants.

This cut resulted in stock-outs of contraceptive commodities at Primary Health Centres, further limiting women’s access to essential family planning services.

He said the trend of underfunding continued, with the 2024 budget allocating only ₦2.2 billion to FP programmes, representing a 0.16 per cent of the overall health budget.

This allocation fell short of the government’s commitment to dedicate at least one per cent of the national annual health budget to family planning, raising concerns about Nigeria’s ability to meet the FP2030 targets, which aim for a 27 per cent Modern Contraceptive prevalence Rate (MCPR) by 2030.

In 2025, the situation worsened with a 97 per cent reduction in FP funding, decreasing from N2.23 billion in 2024 to just N66.39 million.

Experts warn that without proper funding, FP programmes may collapse, leading to more unintended pregnancies and maternal deaths.

An obstetrician and gynecologist, Fatima Mairami, emphasised the need to prioritise family planning as a critical public health issue.

Ms Mairami described family planning as a sustainable solution to the challenges posed by the country’s rapid population growth.

Impact of funding cut

Speaking on the implications of funding cut, the Senior Programme Officer for the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria Foundation (PSNF), Ijeoma Nwankwo said the reduction in funding has increased pressure on the private sector to fill the gap, straining their capacity to provide adequate services.

Ms Nwankwo noted that the funding cut has also denied many individuals access to contraceptives, limiting availability for both married and unmarried women, thereby exacerbating the challenges of FP services in the country.

She highlighted the role of technology in addressing the gaps created by funding cuts in family planning initiatives.

She noted that leveraging technology can help increase access to contraceptives and family planning services, especially for underserved populations.

According to her, digital platforms can be utilised to provide education on family planning options, connect individuals with healthcare providers, and facilitate the delivery of contraceptives.

“Technology offers a scalable and innovative approach to bridging the gaps caused by funding cuts. By using digital tools, we can ensure that FP services reach those who need them the most, even in the most remote areas,” she explained.

