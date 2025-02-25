The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned MultiChoice Nigeria to explain its planned subscription price increase, which is set to take effect on 1 March.

In a statement issued Tuesday by the Director of Corporate Affairs at the FCCPC, Ondaje Ijagwu, the commission disclosed that it had directed the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria to appear before an investigative hearing at its headquarters on Thursday, 27 February 2025.

The regulatory intervention follows MultiChoice’s formal notification of the price adjustment, which has raised concerns over the frequency of such increases and the potential abuse of market dominance in the pay-TV sector.

The pay-TV firm had earlier announced an upward adjustment to its DStv and GOtv subscription prices, citing increased operational costs.

The new pricing structure will see the DStv Premium package rise to N44,500, while Compact+ and Compact will cost N30,000 and N19,000, respectively. Similarly, GOtv’s Supa Plus package will now cost N16,800, with other plans also seeing significant adjustments.

The FCCPC said Nigerian consumers continue to face recurrent subscription hikes despite accusations that MultiChoice applies different pricing strategies in other markets.

“The FCCPC is deeply concerned that Nigerian consumers continue to face frequent price increases, amid accusations that MultiChoice applies different pricing strategies in other markets, heightening questions about fairness and market abuse.

“Should MultiChoice fail to provide satisfactory explanations or be found in violation of fair market principles, the FCCPC will be left with no other option than to impose regulatory penalties, sanctions, or other corrective measures to protect Nigerian consumers,” the statement read.

The commission also said it was engaging with the sector regulator and other relevant agencies to ensure competitive fairness and consumer protection within Nigeria’s broadcasting and digital subscription industry.

