The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has emphasised the need for the country’s mining sector to adopt innovative and technology practices to drive economic growth.
Mr Alake spoke at the 60th Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigeria Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) in Abuja.
The minister said digital transformation and strategic partnerships will be key to unlocking the country’s vast mineral wealth.
“Innovation is the cornerstone of sustainable growth, and through technology, research, and strategic partnerships, we can unlock new opportunities for development,” Mr Alake said.
Mr Alake, represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mary Ogbe, added that globally, mining operations are adopting artificial intelligence, automation, and digital mapping technologies to improve exploration, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.
He said Nigeria must follow suit by deploying geospatial data and remote sensing for mineral exploration; establishing mineral processing hubs to reduce reliance on raw mineral exports; and encouraging investment in renewable energy solutions for mining operations.
“We must embrace these innovations to attract investment, increase productivity, and ensure responsible resource extraction,” he noted.
He underscored the interconnection between mining, energy, and water resources, stressing the need for sustainable practices.
“The adoption of solar and hydroelectric power in mining operations will reduce carbon footprints and operational costs, ensuring a greener industry,” he said.
He said the ministry is working to strengthen collaborations between mining and construction stakeholders to ensure a sustainable supply chain that prioritises local content and value addition.
The week-long event was attended by geoscientists, engineers, industry experts, policymakers, and stakeholders within the mining and geosciences sector.
