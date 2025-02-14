The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, has stated that Nigeria anticipated a decline in global financial aid and is actively working towards bolstering its health system by leveraging domestic resources.

Mr Pate, a professor, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and External Relations, Tashikalmah Hallah.

He highlighted that the decline was expected even before the United States government publicly announced cuts to funding for agencies supporting developing countries.

In spite of the challenges, the minister expressed heartfelt gratitude to the US government for its extensive and generous support over the years, acknowledging the positive impact on Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Mr Pate said for the past two decades, many countries worldwide have benefited from lifesaving interventions, particularly in HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria, due to the generosity of the US government and its people.

“For Nigeria, we sincerely appreciate all the support received,” he said.

“However, it is unwise for any country to rely entirely on another for the health and lives of its population.”

Mr Pate reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to prioritising health, noting that the country had made significant advancements in the healthcare sector.

He emphasised the government’s determination to improve the well-being of citizens, and that the cuts in aid were understandable, given the US government’s current interests.

“Here in Nigeria, we are focused on rebuilding our health system, strengthening domestic resources, and providing services for our citizens,” he said.

“We aim to cooperate with other countries in Africa and globally to enhance biosecurity and health security while fostering private-sector investments.”

Additionally, the minister revealed that Nigeria had approved the ratification of the African Medicines Agency Treaty, which would help Nigeria become part of a larger African market for locally produced medicines.

He also pointed out that there were investment opportunities in Nigeria’s health sector, inviting American partners to participate.

“We have innovations, tools, systems, and technologies that we can trade. We are open and confident that, as the direction of the US government evolves, Nigeria will continue to welcome genuine partnerships with the US and other countries,” the minister said.

“These partnerships should be focused on advancing humanity while respecting each nation’s interests.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on 24 January, the US administration announced a pause in billions of dollars of foreign aid, affecting nearly all foreign aid programmes, pending a 90-day review.

