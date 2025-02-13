Pathfinder International, a global leader in advancing Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), has appointed Tabinda Sarosh as its new Chief Executive Officer.
The organisation disclosed this in a statement signed by its Senior Advisor for Research & Strategic Communications in Africa, Oumar Onyango.
According to the statement, Ms Sarosh, a doctor has been with Pathfinder for nearly a decade, including serving most recently as Interim CEO of the organisation.
The orgganisation said Ms Sarosh’s appointment is a testament to her deep commitment to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights globally.
The statement reads in part; “She brings continuity to our work at a critical time, along with more than 20 years of experience as a leader, clinician, and advocate in the development and humanitarian sectors. Her deep commitment to sexual and reproductive health and rights and women’s empowerment continues to inspire our work globally.
“A graduate of Dow Medical College with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, Ms Sarosh also holds a postgraduate degree in nutrition, which has allowed her to apply her clinical knowledge to develop numerous public health and advocacy programmes.
“Growing up in Southeast Asia in a multi-country environment, she has carried this international spirit and diplomacy throughout her life, shaping her leadership style and strategic vision.”
About Pathfinder International
Pathfinder International is a global non-profit organisation that focuses on SRHR including family planning, HIV/AIDS prevention and care, and maternal and newborn health.
The organisation envisions a world where everyone, even in the most challenging environments, has what they need to be healthy, thrive, and live the life they choose.
