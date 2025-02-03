The Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto State has successfully conducted its first-ever kidney transplant.

This achievement comes two years after the hospital initially announced its plans to commence kidney transplants in 2023.

The procedure was carried out by a team of professionals, according to a report by a local media outlet, Voice Sokoto.

The groundbreaking procedure was performed by a team of highly skilled medical professionals, marking a significant milestone in the hospital’s commitment to advancing medical services in Nigeria.

“Sources within UDUTH confirmed that both the donor and recipient are in stable condition and responding well to post-operative care,” the report stated.

Kidney transplant in UDUTH

The Director of the Institute of Urology and Nephrology at UDUTH, Isma’ila Mungandi, first announced the hospital’s plans to begin kidney transplants in 2023 during a ceremony.

Mr Mungandi highlighted that UDUTH is fully equipped with the necessary facilities for kidney transplants in its theatre and has formed a collaboration with the Urology and Nephrology Centre of Mansoura University in Egypt.

He said both institutions have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“So we are going to visit them to consolidate and also have a refresher training for two months so that we understand their protocols, and when they join us, we will be able to operate seamlessly in Sokoto,” he said.

“Hopefully in 2023, another major development will be the availability of kidney transplants in the hospital.”

Mr Mungadi noted that the centre has performed surgeries on over 50 individuals suffering from kidney stones, ureteric stones, prostate issues, and complex intersex cases involving reconstruction.

“So this is part of our efforts in addressing medical tourism. Because these individuals would have gone outside the country for treatment,” he said.

Medical tourism

This development stands out amid ongoing challenges with medical tourism in Nigeria, which costs the nation billions of naira annually as many citizens, including high-ranking officials, seek medical care abroad.

In 2024, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) raised concerns about the implications of medical tourism on the economy and healthcare sector.

According to the NMA, an estimated N2 billion is lost annually as Nigerians seek medical care abroad.

This pioneering achievement in UDUTH is poised to revolutionise organ transplantation in Nigeria, offering new hope to countless patients battling kidney disease nationwide and paving the way for future life-saving transplants.

UDUTH hospital management expressed gratitude to the medical team, patients, and stakeholders involved in the procedure.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to expanding advanced medical services in the region.

Kidney disease

Kidney disease is a condition where the kidneys become damaged, impairing their ability to filter waste and excess fluids from the blood.

A study published in the National Library of Medicine said the global prevalence of kidney disease is estimated to be around 10.4 per cent in men and 10 per cent in women.

In sub-Saharan Africa, the prevalence is estimated to be around 13.9 per cent and 10.1 per cent, with West Africa having the highest prevalence of 16 per cent.

Although data on the prevalence of kidney disease in Nigeria is limited, estimates suggest it affects between 1.6 per cent and 12.4 per cent of the population.

In Nigeria, End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) cases account for 8 per cent of all medical admissions and 42 per cent of renal admissions. The peak prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in Nigeria is between the third and fifth decades of life.

