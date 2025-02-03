Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian music sensation Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, on winning the Best African Music Performance award at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

A statement issued by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, read, “On behalf of the entire nation, President Tinubu commends the singer for her unique artistry, which has brought pride to Nigeria on the global stage for the second time.

The president celebrates the rise of a new generation of young and multi-talented Nigerian musical artists who have propelled Afrobeats to international prominence, projecting the country’s reputation as a powerhouse of musical innovation, creativity and cultural influence.

“From Africa to Antarctica, Asia to Australia, Europe to the Americas, the Nigerian music industry, particularly Afrobeats, has become a source of national pride, promoting a sense of identity and self-expression while uniting people across borders,” he said.

President Tinubu also congratulated other Nigerian artistes nominated for this year’s Grammy Award: Yemi Alade, Asake, Wizkid, Lojay, Davido, and Burna Boy.

He also thanked these patriots for putting Nigeria on the global map of great achievers in the music industry and for showcasing the country’s creative excellence.

“You are all inspiration and role models to many young people. The nation remains deeply grateful for your contributions to music, job creation, and tourism promotion. I wish you all continued success in your musical careers,” the president said.

