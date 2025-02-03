The Albinism Association of Nigeria (AAN) has called on the federal government to integrate free skin cancer treatment and regular dermatological check-ups for persons with albinism in public hospitals.
In a statement issued on Sunday ahead of World Cancer Day on 4 February, AAN’s National President, Bisi Bamishe, stressed the urgency of government intervention.
Ms Bamishe noted that skin cancer should be included in the national health insurance package, disclosing that three of its members died from the disease within a few days.
According to her, persons with albinism in Nigeria have long faced significant health challenges, particularly extreme vulnerability to skin cancer due to the lack of melanin in their skin.
“The absence of structured government interventions, including access to free or subsidised skin cancer treatments, preventive measures such as sunscreen distribution, and specialised dermatological care, has left our community in a state of despair,” she said.
“Without immediate action, we will continue to witness the preventable deaths of our members.”
To address this crisis, Ms Bamishe said AAN has conducted multiple advocacy visits to key national and state stakeholders, raising awareness about the pressing health needs of persons with albinism.
“We have engaged policymakers, health authorities, and legislators, urging them to implement sustainable policies that will ensure access to affordable healthcare, routine skin cancer screening, and the provision of life-saving treatments for affected persons.
“However, the time for mere discussions has passed. We need tangible, swift, and decisive actions to save lives,” she said.
She called for the provision of sunscreen, protective gear, and policy implementation that addresses the health challenges of persons with albinism, including budgetary allocations for skin cancer prevention and treatment.
Ms Bamishe also called for collaboration with global health organisations, donor agencies, and research institutions to develop long-term solutions that would improve healthcare access and quality of life for people with albinism in Nigeria.
The president urged all stakeholders to stand with AAN in the fight against skin cancer, as the global community observes World Cancer Day.
World Cancer Day, celebrated annually on 4 February, is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about cancer, promoting early detection, prevention, and treatment, and advocating for improved healthcare access
for cancer patients.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this year’s celebration has the theme “United by Unique.”
(NAN
