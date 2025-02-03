As predicted by PREMIUM TIMES, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, made Nigerians proud at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The 29-year-old singer won the award in the much-coveted ‘Best African Music Performance category.

With the night progressing, one name stood out, echoing through the corridors of Nigerian music history: Tems.

Her win for “Love Me JeJe” in the Best African Music Performance category wasn’t just a personal triumph but a pivotal moment for Afrobeats, catapulting the genre into an even brighter spotlight on the global stage.

The buzz was instantaneous when Tems’ name was announced as the winner. Social media platforms lit up with congratulations, analyses, and debates. The category itself, Best African Music Performance, has been a topic of discussion since it was introduced in 2024.

Tyla’s win last year spurred more conversation, primarily because of the overwhelming Nigerian representation among its nominees.

This year’s lineup included music stars like Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Asake & Wizkid, and a collaboration between Chris Brown, Davido, and Lojay. Given Nigerian music’s consistent success, critics pondered whether this category was tailored for it.

However, Tems’ win was more than a validation of Nigerian dominance; it was a celebration of the genre’s diversity and the universal appeal of her music.

Her emotional and heartfelt acceptance speech paid homage to her mother, whose birthday coincided with the event, adding a personal touch to her professional achievement.

This feature delves into Tems’ meteoric rise, her impact on Afrobeats, and how her journey from a digital marketer to a Grammy winner encapsulates the genre’s evolution and its stars.

Finding ‘Essence’

Tems’ win at the Grammys was not an isolated success but a continuation of a journey that had been years in the making. She first gained attention with her 2020 EP For Broken Ears, which spurned hits like “Try Me” and “Looku Looku”—songs that resonated with local and international listeners.

This period also coincided with Afrobeats gaining significant traction worldwide, and Tems’ music, blending soul, R&B, and traditional African rhythms, became a defining sound within this global movement.

While Tems had already established herself as a promising talent, her collaboration with Wizkid on “Essence” in 2020 propelled her into an entirely new stratosphere of fame. The song, a love-infused anthem with Tems’ vocals at the forefront, became a cultural phenomenon.

Its success was undeniable: it charted on the Billboard Hot 100, earned platinum certifications, and was widely regarded as the song of the summer. When Justin Bieber hopped on the remix, the track’s reach extended even further, cementing its place as one of the greatest Afrobeats songs ever. This collaboration also earned Tems her first taste of Grammy recognition, setting the stage for even more significant achievements.

String of Accolades

In 2020, Tems gained recognition with Wizkid’s Essence, which topped the charts and earned her a Grammy nomination.

She also won a Soul Train Music Award and two NAACP Image Awards. Following this success, she became a sought-after artist, collaborating with Drake on Fountains and Future on WAIT FOR U, the latter winning her a Grammy in 2023 for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

In 2021, Tems released her second EP, If Orange Was a Place, and topped the Billboard Emerging Artists chart. She earned numerous accolades, including recognition from the Future Awards Africa. Her unique sound, blending genres, made her a favourite among critics and fans, leading to awards like those from the BET and NAACP Image Awards. 2022 was a breakthrough year, with Tems winning Best New Artist at the Soul Train Music Awards and being named the top Afrobeats artist on Billboard’s Year-End U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.

She also co-wrote Rihanna’s Lift Me Up, earning Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations for Best Original Song.

In 2023, she won her first Grammy for Wait for U, becoming the first female Nigerian artist to do so. She also won the Female MVP at the Soundcity MVP Awards and became the first female Afrobeats artist to attend the Met Gala.

Her song, Me & U, won Outstanding International Song at the NAACP Image Awards.

In 2024, Tems received the Breakthrough Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, the first African artist to do so. Her debut album, Born in the Wild, earned three Grammy nominations, and she won Best African Music Performance for Love Me JeJe, making her the first Nigerian artist with multiple Grammy wins.

Born in the Wild: Monumental Release

Fast track to 2024, Tems released her debut album, Born in the Wild, a project that further showcased her artistic depth.

The album’s lead single, “Love Me JeJe,” an homage to Seyi Sodimu’s 1997 classic, resonated with audiences and ultimately became her Grammy-winning track.

PREMIUM TIMES review lauded ‘Born in the Wild’ for its rich storytelling, blending themes of resilience, self-discovery, and cultural pride with a soundscape that fused Afrobeats, R&B, and pop influences. It was a defining body of work reinforcing Tems’ artistry and commitment to pushing creative boundaries.

Afrobeats’ Global Journey: Tems as the Poster Girl

Tems’ Grammy win is more than an individual achievement; it’s a landmark for Afrobeats and African music. It’s a conversation about recognition, the changing landscape of music awards, and the integration of African sounds into the global music scene.

This win underscores the genre’s maturity, ability to produce stars who can compete with the world’s best, and the increasing importance of African narratives in the global music movement.

Tems’ journey from her days in digital marketing to standing on the Grammy stage is a narrative of resilience, talent, and cultural pride. She’s not just an artiste; she’s a symbol and poster girl of how Afrobeats has evolved and continues to influence and be influenced by global music trends.

Her story is one of many from the continent, but her impact is unique. She’s opened doors, inspired a generation of artists, and shown that the voice from Africa can resonate worldwide.

Looking beyond her Grammy win, Tems is not only at the peak of her career but also at the forefront of a musical movement. Through her talent, Afrobeats has gained not just recognition but also a new champion. Her voice, presence, and artistry are sure to continue shaping the future of this genre on the world stage.

