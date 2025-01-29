The UN agency that helps refugees, asylum seekers and people forcibly displaced within their own countries has been put on a savings drive.

This comes after US President Donald Trump ordered a suspension of humanitarian assistance.

“While we are still assessing the impact of the new US administration’s decision, including possible exceptions, we are implementing a series of temporary precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of this funding uncertainty,” said a spokeswoman for the UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, on Wednesday.

The British newspaper, The Guardian, earlier reported that UNHCR head Filippo Grandi had sent an email that instructed staff to temporarily halt recruitment and international travel.

Mr Grandi also halted orders of new supplies, except when needed for emergency assistance, the newspaper reported.

The UNHCR refused to comment on the email.

READ ALSO: WHO urges US government to exempt HIV treatment from funding cuts

The United States contributes around a fifth of the budget of the organisation, which has around 20,000 employees and takes care of more than 120 million refugees worldwide.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In 2024, the United States paid just over $2 billion to the UNHCR.

The US State Department announced the temporary freeze of foreign aid on Sunday, but there is confusion in Washington and abroad over which programmes are affected.

(dpa/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

