The Katsina State Chapter of the National Association of Nurses and Midwives has announced the withdrawal of its services across frontline Local Government Areas in the state.

The State chairperson of the association, Nura Mu’azu, disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing in Katsina, citing the recent attack and abduction of a colleague as the reason for the decision.

Mr Mu’azu said; “It’s with deep sorrow and bleeding heart that we address you today, being the 14th day since the abduction of our innocent member, Yusuf Mohammed-Mairuwa.”

Describing the abducted health worker as one of the most hardworking and skilled professionals in Katsina’s health sector, Mr Mu’azu recounted how Mr Mohammed-Mairuwa was kidnapped at gunpoint while on duty at the General Hospital Kankara on 15 January 2025.

“He was taken unawares, under the threat of guns and taken away alongside other health workers to an unknown destination, and their whereabouts and condition remains unknown,” he said.

Mr Mu’azu stressed that the incident has heightened fear among health workers serving in frontline and vulnerable areas, adding that the abductions, while saving lives, have further exposed the risks faced by healthcare professionals in the state.

He stated that, “the situation has equally scratched the scar/wound that we all have from related cases such as the killing of our late colleague, Murtala Isah Safana, working then with the General Hospital Dutsin-ma.

“He was killed by gunmen in 2022, and the attack on Hamza Saleh, a registered ophthalmic Nurse, while on his way to work around Yan-Tumaki junction, as a result of which he lost his right eye forever.

“And also, the abduction of the wife of one of our colleagues, MustafaHamza, who took food to him while he was on duty at General Hospital Kurfi, where he had to sell his properties and pay N5 million ransom.”

He further noted that the association had formally written to the state government through the hospital management board, copying all relevant offices, to emphasise the urgent need for security provisions in hospital facilities across frontlines and vulnerable areas.

Mr Mu’azu explained that the association had given the state government a two-week ultimatum to address the security concerns or risk the withdrawal of its members from hospitals in Batsari, Danmusa, Kankara, Jibia, Dutsin-Ma, Musawa, Malumfashi, Funtua, and Batagarawa.

He said the state government had promised to improve security within three days in the frontline areas and within seven days in the vulnerable areas.

“Unfortunately, as the two-week period elapses on Wednesday, no significant practical commitment has been seen from the government. With the obvious implications on our members, we cannot take this lightly,” he said.

“Because general hospital Kankara was the second hospital that was attacked after that of Kurfi, where the victims were left on their own. So, we are now on our own while on duty.”

He, however, acknowledged the efforts of the state government and other stakeholders in combating insecurity but emphasised that more needs to be done, especially to ensure the protection of health facilities.

“We want the general public to know that we are left with no other option as the troubling situation is not showing any sign of improvement. We have been calling for the provision of security in the hospitals for years,” he said.

He also lamented the ransom demand for the abducted health workers, stating, “The bad news of the ransom demand is all over social media, with about N540 million being demanded for their release.”

“Where on earth can innocent families get this kind of money when people are even struggling to put food on the table? How much is the salary of health workers in the state to afford these unrealistic sums when many health professionals have to helplessly leave the service en masse for better remunerations elsewhere?” he asked.

He listed part of the demands of the union as the immediate provision of 24/7 robust security in all the hospitals in the aforementioned areas, and immediate measures to ensure the safe release of their colleague and other captives.

The association also demanded the immediate compensation to their members who were subjected to one loss or the other, due to this insecurity situation while on duty.

“We are also demanding better remuneration to attract more health workers for better healthcare delivery. Therefore, we are withdrawing our members from the aforementioned facilities effective from 30 January, until the necessary actions are taken,” he said.

(NAN)

