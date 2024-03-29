President Bola Tinubu has approved the upgrade of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Birnin Kebbi to a teaching hospital for the College of Health Sciences, Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK).

According to the institution’s Head, Information and Public Relations, Jamilu Mohammed, the approval was conveyed to the Vice Chancellor, Muhammad Umar, a professor, in a 13 March letter signed by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa.

“This approval is a further testament to the passion and commitment of Mr President aimed at ensuring that Nigerians get the best healthcare at an affordable cost, and to increase much-needed Human Resources for Health in our country,” the letter reads in part.

The minister mandated the university to engage the management of the Federal Medical Centre, now known as Federal University Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, to upgrade their facilities for teaching and research purposes.

Appreciation

The vice-chancellor expressed delight over the development and said the university would do all it takes to consolidate the gains that the upgrade provides.

The statement further noted that the university has set up a committee headed by the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Health Sciences, Katsina State, Bello Shehu, a professor, to work out modalities for implementing the upgrade.

“The Committee is co-chaired by the Deputy Vice Chancellor of FUBK, Aliyu Turaki, a professor,” he said.

Similar steps

Last month, Mr Tinubu directed the upgrade of certain health facilities across the country including cancer-treatment infrastructure in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He also said 10 critical healthcare service expansion projects would be carried out across the fields of radiology, clinical pathology, medical and radiation oncology, and cardiac catheterisation in 10 hospitals across the country.

FUBK was established in 2013 alongside the federal universities in Gashia, Yobe State and Gusau, Zamfara State.

