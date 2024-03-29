As Nigeria’s success at the 13th African Games in Ghana is being celebrated, PREMIUM TIMES, in this concluding part, showcases all the country’s gold medalists at the just-concluded African Games.

Taekwondo

Elizabeth Anyanacho (Age 24, Women’s U-67kg and Team Kyorugi)

Five years after her first participation in the African Games, Anyanacho returned to Ghana as a more experienced athlete. Her dedication paid off, upgrading her previous bronze medal to a gold in the women’s under-67kg category. She is also the first Nigerian female taekwondo athlete to qualify for back-to-back Olympic Games.

Weightlifting

Umoafia Edidiong (Age 21, Men’s 67kg, Snatch, and Clean & Jerk)

Building on his 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medal, Edidiong’s persistence culminated in a clean sweep of all three gold medals in the Men’s 67kg weightlifting category at the African Games.

Olarinoye Adijat (Age 24, Women’s 55kg, Snatch, and Clean & Jerk)

Lagos-born Olarinoye continued her consistent performances by replicating her success at the Commonwealth Games. She secured three gold medals in Ghana, adding to her impressive collection. With the powerful belief that she and her colleagues can do even more by advocating more support for her colleagues and upcoming athletes.

Lawal Rafiatu (Age 27, Women’s 59kg, Snatch, and Clean & Jerk)

A Commonwealth gold medalist and record holder, Lawal lived up to her reputation in Ghana. She reaffirmed her dominance as Africa’s top competitor in her weight class by claiming gold medals in the Snatch and Clean & Jerk disciplines of the women’s 59kg category, replicating her success at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Ayodele Ruth (Age 23, Women’s 64kg, Snatch, and Clean & Jerk)

Ayodele’s switch from table tennis to weightlifting appears to be a wise decision. The 23-year-old has used her past challenges as motivation to excel. She overcame adversity to secure a clean sweep of gold medals in the Women’s 64kg Snatch, Clean & Jerk, and Total events at the African Games.

Eze Joy (Age 19, Women’s 71kg, Snatch, and Clean & Jerk)

After securing a gold medal in Rabat four years ago, Eze successfully defended her title in the women’s 71kg category, albeit at a new weight class. She lifted a combined 207kg, comprising 90kg in the Snatch and 117kg in the Clean & Jerk, thus contributing three more gold medals to Nigeria’s weightlifting achievements. These triumphs provide solace following Eze’s inability to complete her participation in the previous Commonwealth Games.

Osijo Mary (Age 27, Women’s 87kg, Snatch, and Clean & Jerk)

Osijo rebounded from a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games to establish herself among Nigeria’s weightlifting elite at the African Games. She achieved gold medals in all three women’s 87kg events—Snatch, Clean & Jerk, and Total.

Wrestling

Genesis Mercy (Age 26, Women’s Freestyle 50kg)

Mercy continued her reign in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg category, clinching her third consecutive African Games gold medal. Having already qualified for the Paris Olympics, her sights are now set on achieving a podium finish at the upcoming Games in Paris.

Ogunsanya Christianah (Age 22, women’s freestyle, 53kg)

This was Ogunsanya’s debut at the African Games, but her talent has been evident for years. Her breakthrough came at the 2018 African Wrestling Championships, where she won gold in the cadet category. She has continued to elicit great expectations with her impressive performances, having already qualified for the Paris Olympics and generating excitement about her potential to reach the podium.

Adekuoroye Odunayo (Age 30, Women’s freestyle, 57 kg)

Easily regarded as one of the best wrestlers to come out of Nigeria and indeed Africa, Adekuoroye completed a hat-trick of African Games titles in Ghana, having previously won at the 2015 and 2019 Games in Brazzaville and Rabat, respectively. Adekuoroye is also a decorated wrestler with three Commonwealth golds and four World Championship medals (including a silver in Paris 2017). The 30-year-old Adekuoroye already has her sights set on a podium finish at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Kolawole Omolayo (Age 22, Women’s freestyle, 62 kg)

At 22, Kolawole represents the next generation of Nigerian wrestling stalwarts. The 13th African Games was her debut at this level, and she rose to the challenge, clinching the gold medal. A bronze medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Kolawole is already a two-time African champion, having won on home soil in 2018 and Algeria in 2020.

Oborududu Blessing (Age 35, Women’s Freestyle 68 kg)

An Olympic silver medalist, Oborududu cemented her status as a wrestling legend by adding a third African Games gold medal to her collection (previous wins in 2015 and 2019).

Often referred to as the “GOAT” (Greatest Of All Time) of African wrestling, Oborududu’s dominance is undeniable. With a staggering 14 African titles and an Olympic silver medal (Tokyo 2020), the 35-year-old will be appearing for the fourth time at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Reuben Hannah (Age 30, Women’s freestyle, 76 kg)

The African Games gold medal represents Hannah Reuben’s biggest win yet. After years of settling for bronze or silver in international events, she finally reached the top step of the podium in Ghana. This victory marks a significant turning point in her career.

