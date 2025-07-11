As Nigeria seeks to secure its medicine supply and reduce dependence on imports, the pharmaceutical industry is targeting a tenfold expansion, projecting growth from an estimated $2 billion to $10 billion within the next five years.

This ambition, driven by investments in local drug production, was disclosed by the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) ahead of its 44th Annual National Conference.

Speaking on the future of the industry, ACPN National Chairman, Ambrose Ezeh, revealed that local pharmaceutical manufacturers and prominent Nigerian investors are constructing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) plants.

“I can confirm to you that local pharma manufacturers, including prominent Nigerian investors, are building API plants which are in tens of million dollar range investments,” Mr Ezeh said.

“This will change the structure of the game as we impose medicine security in Nigeria and create a local manufacturing hub in Africa.”

According to the association, the current wave of investment is positioning Nigeria to become a regional leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing, mirroring global examples such as India and China, where the pharma sector plays a key role in economic growth.

Pharmaceutical challenges in Nigeria

In April, Nigeria secured a $5.5 billion private sector investment to establish the Empower Academy, a training institute aimed at preparing up to 2,000 pharmaceutical professionals annually in fields such as process engineering, regulatory compliance, and API production.

The initiative forms part of the broader Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), which seeks to reduce the country’s over-reliance on imported medicines and strengthen local manufacturing.

Currently, Nigeria imports up to 70 per cent of its pharmaceuticals, a dependency that leaves the country vulnerable to global supply disruptions and foreign exchange instability.

Despite previous interventions such as the N100 billion pharma fund, weak infrastructure, limited raw material access, and regulatory hurdles continue to stall the growth of local production.

A call for government incentives

To sustain this momentum, the ACPN is urging both federal and state governments to provide targeted incentives to local manufacturers.

These include facilitated access to equipment, excipients, and raw materials necessary for compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

Mr Ezeh said government at all levels must support pharma manufacturers through deliberate incentives, noting that local manufacturing creates jobs, drives international trade, boosts national security, and promotes economic growth.

The ACPN also highlighted the importance of leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) as a strategic opportunity to expand Nigeria’s pharmaceutical exports across the continent.

In addition, the association proposed the revival of previously shelved initiatives such as the Expedited Medicine Access Programme, first conceptualised under the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) to improve access to essential medicines across Nigeria.

Policy inclusion

The association, however, raised concerns about what it described as the continued exclusion of pharmacists and other health professionals from leadership roles in the country’s health sector.

It criticised the persistent dominance of physicians in key positions, such as Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) and heads of government health agencies, arguing that such an imbalance undermines collaborative healthcare delivery.

The group further noted resistance to the recognition of PharmD holders and consultant pharmacists, attributing it to entrenched opposition by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and its allies.

Collaboration

The pharmacists also cautioned the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare against unilateral policy decisions that fail to involve stakeholders in the pharmaceutical sector.

They cited the controversial MEDIPOOL policy as a case in point, warning that such moves threaten industry progress and discourage investment.

The ACPN concluded that for Nigeria to realise its vision of becoming a pharmaceutical powerhouse, the country must adopt a progressive and inclusive approach to policy implementation, investment promotion, and regulatory reform.

About ACPN

ACPN is a technical arm of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) representing licensed community pharmacists across the country.

The association advocates for improved pharmaceutical practice and policies that promote public health, medicine access, and the professional development of pharmacists.

It also works to enhance the role of community pharmacies in Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system.

