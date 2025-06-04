The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Wednesday sealed an illegal herbal medicine production facility, one bakery and five sachet water factories in Kaduna State.

The affected facilities include Aji Garau Herbal Medicine Store, Karkarku Table Water, 1165 Table Water, Zaiba Table Water, Maisalati Table Water, Rumaisa Table Water and Al – Ihsan Bread.

The State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Nasiru Mato who led the team, said some of the closed factories did not meet the minimum requirements to operate, while others were not registered with the agency.

Mr Mato said the agency is sealing these factories because they have not met the minimum requirements, and it is grossly unhygienic.

“We are shutting them down for illegal production without marketing authorisations as investigation continues,” he said.

“The fact that people see sachet water and other products with NAFDAC number does not mean they are fully registered because some people fake the numbers by themselves.

“These products are not certified and have not gotten licence from us, so we are closing them down and we will make sure they are not seen in the market for consumption.”

Mr Mato added that the illegal production of the herbal concoction ”AJI GARAU,” which was ongoing at the time of the visit, violated all hygiene protocols, standard procedures, equipment, and personnel to guarantee the safety, quality, and efficacy of the product.

“All wares used in the production processes, as well as the finished products, are deceptive and misleading even with location addresses,” he said.

”The products are seized for further investigation while the facility is sealed as a first line of sanction.”

He reiterated NAFDAC’s commitment to continue to hunt for defiant manufacturers in all nooks and crannies of the state.

(NAN)

