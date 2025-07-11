The Plateau State Police Command has arraigned 22 suspects in the deadly attack on a group of people travelling to a wedding ceremony in Kwa village, Qua’anpan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident, on 20 June, occurred at the Mangun market square in the Mangu Local Government Area.

The victims, mostly from Zaria in Kaduna State, were travelling in a commercial bus to attend a wedding when a mob ambushed them.

The attackers reportedly set the vehicle ablaze with the occupants inside. At least 13 people were killed in the attack, while others sustained injuries.

Police response

Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Plateau State, Emmanuel Adesina, directed the divisional police officer in charge of Mangu division to mobilise personnel to the scene.

With support from other security agencies, the situation was brought under control, and some of the injured victims were rescued and taken to the hospital for medical attention.

In a further bid to bring the perpetrators to justice, the police commissioner deployed tactical teams, operatives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), and the State Intelligence Department (SID) to Mangu for a thorough investigation and intelligence gathering.

22 suspects arraigned

According to a press release issued by the police on Friday, 22 suspects have been charged to court, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend six others.

The police stated that the suspects were arraigned before the Plateau State High Court in Jos and are facing charges related to criminal conspiracy, arson, and culpable homicide.

The police commissioner assured the public that justice will be served, and reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring that all those involved in the heinous act are held accountable. He added that the fleeing suspects will also be charged once arrested.

Security concerns in Plateau

The tragic incident has added to growing concerns over mob violence and inter-communal tensions in Plateau State, a region that has witnessed repeated outbreaks of violence in recent years.

In late 2023, coordinated attacks across several communities in the state left hundreds dead and thousands displaced.

The state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, condemned the killings and pledged to support the victims and their families. Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, also described the attack as “barbaric” and demanded that justice be served swiftly.

