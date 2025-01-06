Transcorp Hotel, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, has appointed Uzo Oshogwe as its new managing director/chief executive officer.
Mrs Oshogwe, who took over the reins on 2 January, is replacing Dupe Olusola.
In a post on Facebook on Monday, Tony Elumelu, the chairman of Transnational Corporation, welcomed Mrs Oshogwe to her new role, while commending Ms Olusola for her impactful tenure.
“I want to also thank Dupe for her leadership and contribution, which have laid a solid foundation for our ongoing success,” said Mr Elumelu, who also chairs the board of directors at United Bank for Africa.
“Transcorp Hilton Abuja is where Nigeria welcomes the world, and with our new 5,000-seat event centre, I know with Uzo we will be taking our hospitality offering to new heights,” he added.
Until her appointment, Mrs Ushogwe was the managing director at Lagos-based Afriland Properties Limited. She previously held prominent roles in organisations such as Accenture and the UBA Group.
In all, she has over three decades of professional experience.
The new Transcorp Hotel chief holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State. She is also a holder of a Master of Science degree in Information Systems Design from the University of Westminster, London.
Mrs Ushogwe holds a professional certificate in Real Estate Management from Harvard Business School, Massachusetts, USA.
She is a Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors-accredited civil and commercial mediator and a fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants.
She is also an alumna of the Lagos Business School and IESE Business School, Spain, having attended the Advanced Management Programme (AMP) and the Chief Executive Programme of the institutions respectively.
“Uzo Oshogwe’s exceptional leadership skills and extensive experience in driving organizational growth make her the right person to continue building on Dupe Olusola’s remarkable achievements at Transcorp Hotels Plc,” Emmanuel N. Nnorom, the chairman of Transcorp Hotel, said in a statement.
“Her expertise aligns perfectly with our vision to create value and deliver excellence in the hospitality industry,” he added.
