The police in Lagos on Friday, charged two men before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, for allegedly raping an 11- year-old girl.

The defendants are: Prince Tomnyie, 40; a businessman, who resides at Agege, and Micheal Adenuga, 24, a furniture maker, who resides at Atere Street in Lekki.

They are standing trial on charges of defilement, and had each pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Adegoke Ademigbuji, an assistant superintendent of police, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime in December 2024, and September 2025, at Langbasa Ajah and Igbara Lekki, Lagos .

The prosecutor alleged that the victim’s father had taken his daughter for medical check and it was discovered that the minor had been defiled.

The prosecution alleged that the victim had told her father that his friend, Tomnyie, defiled her some time ago.

Mr Ademigbuji alleged that the victim also mentioned the second defendant’s name who lives in their neighbourhood.

The offence contravenes the provisions of section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, L. A Owolabi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N600,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until 5 March for mention.

(NAN)