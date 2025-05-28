Mope Abudu, Managing Partner at AfriGloCal VC, believes true leadership goes beyond business success — it’s about creating environments where women feel seen, supported, and empowered.

In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Abudu shares insights from her global career journey and the importance of building safe spaces for the next generation of women leaders.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Abudu: I started my career in Finance and Accounting but quickly rose up the ladder through my curiosity and deliberateness to be more involved in the actual steering businesses to ensure they thrived.

My experience in corporate private and public quoted businesses across the UK, US and in Nigeria provided hands on opportunities to widen my experience beyond my core finance background.

I got involved in operations, project management, process design, marketing, governance, venturing and investment. Each one of those roles have been pivotal to the role I play now as CEO. It has shaped my intuition driven by experience but also my demand for factual information.

I am also very grateful for the worldwide perspectives that have shaped my understanding of different markets and how leading a business is a mix of driving wining business models but also a dance with cultural values or trends.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Abudu: Women leaders inspire others through their diligence and determination to be seen, heard and valued for what they bring to the table. It is always a beautiful sight to behold successful women who have reached positions through their hard work and managed all the other demands of being a woman.

Additionally, the greatest inspiration is when women lift other women. It gives such an encouraging drive to upcoming women on how to deal with challenges, knowing there is someone who is cheering, mentoring and supporting you on your own journey.

Women leaders who create safe spaces for women to share their vulnerability yet are charged up to go for the best are the most inspiring in my assessment.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Abudu: Women in leadership roles have dual capabilities of strength and compassion. Ready to use the duality of these attributes even in most challenging situations.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Abudu: I faced challenges when I challenged status quo, my reasons were sidelined like it was irrelevant but I persisted and defied the easy way out of backing down. Not a pleasant experience but it set a precedent that I would not take anything just for the ease of not rocking the boat.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Abudu: For me it’s been the impact and number of new leaders that have come from my stable of employees over the years. They still refer to me with such passion of being lead, supported and challenged to do what they thought they could not do.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Abudu: Leadership is more than technical knowledge. All your experiences both good and bad will be useful references when you get a leadership role so embrace the journey.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Premium Times, CJID train Nigerian journalists on gender, healthcare, food security

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Abudu: It is never really balanced; it is prioritised at different times of your life. Good support structures are critical

PT: This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Abudu: To me it means “Move”. There is never an ideal time for anything. However, when you are intentional you will learn to navigate and take action. It also means you are the driver of your own progress, so take control and be aware of opportunities that present themselves.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Abudu is also a member of WIMBIZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

