See below the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Calabar, which upheld the conviction and the three-year imprisonment of a Nigerian professor, Peter Ogban, by a lower court for rigging a 2019 senatorial election for Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.
The Appeal Court delivered the judgement on 30 April.
JUDGMENT – PROF PETER_250527_163155(1)
