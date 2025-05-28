Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, the chairperson of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council of Enugu State, has said that his administration’s vision is “to empower the next generation to rise stronger, think smarter and be fully equipped to shape the future with confidence and purpose.”

He stated this on Tuesday, 27 May, during the Children’s Day celebration organised by the Igbo-Eze South Council, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The event, which had a large turnout of pupils, students and teachers, and community leaders from the local government area, was held at the Rauf Badamosi Stadium, Ibagwa-Aka.

Mr Ukwueze described the event as “joyful and colourful” and vowed that his administration remains “deeply committed to nurturing the potential of every child” in the area.

“We shall continue to invest in their growth and well-being by creating an environment that supports holistic development. Our vision is to empower the next generation to rise stronger, think smarter and be fully equipped to shape the future with confidence and purpose,” he said.

The chairperson, on behalf of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, congratulated the children of Igbo-Eze South and thanked the governor for creating the enabling environment that made the first Children’s Day celebration in the area in eight years possible.

“We also extend our sincere appreciation to Alhaji Jimoh Rauf Badamosi, the CEO of JRB Solar Investment LTD for his generous provision of the Rauf Badamosi Stadium that hosted this remarkable occasion. His commitment to community development and humanitarian service continues to leave a lasting impact on the soil of our great country and beyond, and we are truly grateful for his enduring contributions to the overall development of our society,” said Mr Ukwueze, a lawyer, and the deputy chairperson of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter.

“Further than celebration, our commitment to the children of Igbo-Eze South is beyond measure. We are aligning with Governor Mbah’s Smart Green School initiative to ensure every child has access to quality, tech-driven education that meets global standards. These Smart Schools will transform learning by equipping our children with digital skills and innovation capacity from an early age,” he added.

