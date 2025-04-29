The Abia State Government is “set to start from scratch” to reconstruct the Abia State Specialist Hospital Amachara, Umuahia, Abia State, as the old structures housing it have been demolished.
Ferdinand Ekeoma, the special adviser on media and publicity to Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
Mr Ekeoma said the hospital is among those in the state’s three senatorial districts earmarked for complete reconstruction and retrofitting by Mr Otti’s administration.
“Stepping into the premises of the hospital this evening to take these pictures (of the demolition of the old buildings) shortly after our weekly State Executive Council Meeting, I smiled on beholding the onslaught going on there. I was very happy and felt the same way I feel whenever I see Governor Otti fulfilling any of his numerous promises to Ndi Abia,” Mr Ekeoma said in the statement.
He said the governor’s resolve to turn around the state’s health sector “has taken a new, different but impactful dimension.
“Both the Primary Healthcare Centres, the General Hospitals and, above all, our signature project, the Abia Medical City, shall henceforth be confronted with unbelievable speed and seriousness.
“I’ll be giving readers here detailed breakdown of what the government intends to do in the New General Hospital Amachara.
“We don’t scratch the surface, we hit the foundation,” he said.
Governor Otti approved the upgrade of the government hospitals in Umuahia in August last year to enable the facilities to offer an expanded scope of high-quality medical care in certain special areas, including internal medicine, cardiology, neurology, surgical services, and general brain and spine surgeries.
