The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, granted bail to the detained Singer, Darlington Achakpo, popularly known as Speed Darlington.

The court set the bail at N20 million with one surety in the like.

The judge, Ekerete Akpan, gave the order in a ruling on the singer’s bail application moved by his lawyer, Marshall Abubakar, after he pleaded not guilty to two counts of cybercrime.

Mr Akpan ordered the surety must be at least a Level 10 civil servant at either the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) or any other federal establishment.

Also, the surety, who must be a resident of Abuja, must depose to affidavit of means.

The judge directed that the address of the surety should be verified by the court registrar.

He also directed that the surety should deposit his letters of appointment and last promotion which must be verified by the deputy chief registrar of the court.

The judge, who ordered Speed Darlington to submit his passport, directed him and his surety to also submit their two recent passport photographs to the court registrar.

He ordered the defendant to be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

He adjourned the matter until 18 March for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Inspector-General of police had, in the amended case marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/556/2024, charged Speed Darlington with cybercrime offences.

Charges

The police alleged in the count one that he transmitted the message; “Burna Boy, how many oil Diddy drop for your ny*sh before them give you that grammy,” “speed darlington is such a clown infamaooo…” through his instagram handle; @20takeoffs on internet in a viral video.

The count added that the publication “which went viral and was read and watched by many in Abuja, Lagos and throughout the world which ycu know to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance insult, injury, enmity or hatred among numerous fans of Burna Boy and posing inconvenience, danger, needless anxiety to his life and damage to his name and integrity.

“And you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24(1)(a&(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015 (as amended).”

In count two, he was accused of posting the message: “talking about burna boy odugwu is my language I am odugwu, odogwu is not nickname Odigwu is masquerade name, if you are a G, come my side come orlu road imo state no fit where I pass and where I pass army no dey passam you are a culture vulture you are not one of us…,” on his instagram handle; @20takeoffs.

Arraignment

The message was alleged to have also been posted on his other Instagram pages; instablog9ja, instablog9jamedia and published by Benny@benny 7gg.

The publication was said to intimidate, bully, threaten, or harass Burna Boy, “which communication placed him in fear of death, reasonable apprehension of violence or bodily harm and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 (2) (a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015 (as amended).”

Earlier, the prosecution lawyer, Garba Audu, told the court that the amended counts were filed on 5 December 2024.

Mr Audu then applied to substitute the earlier charge filed on 21 October 2024.

The defence did not oppose the application.

Speed Darlington pleaded not guilty to the two counts.

“In view of the denial of the allegations by the defendant, I will be asking for a trial date to present our witnesses in court my lord,” Mr Audu said.

But defence lawyer Mr Abubakar drew the attention of the court to their bail application filed on 6 December 2024.

He said the complainant was served the same day the motion was filed.

The lawyer urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms.

Overruling the prosecution lawyer’s objection, the judge granted bail to the defendant.

(NAN)

