An American refuelling aircraft has gone down over Iraq, bringing to four the number of aircraft the US has lost in the ongoing war with Iran.

At least five people were believed to be on the plane before the crash, with their fate yet to be ascertained.

The US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, the US military said. The aircraft is said to be a refuelling aircraft used to refuel fighter jets mid-air.

The US military said the crash was “not due to hostile fire or friendly fire” but involved a second US tanker, CNN reported.

At least five crew members were aboard the tanker that went down, a US official told CNN.

“A statement from US Central Command said rescue efforts were ongoing but did not specify whether any US service members had been hurt or killed,” CNN reported.

“The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing,” the CENTCOM release said. “Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely. This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.”

While the US said the crash was not due to enemy operations, an Iran-aligned Iraqi armed group has claimed responsibility for shooting down the aircraft.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that this latest incident occurred about a week after three US fighter jets were downed in Kuwait.

The US blamed the 2nd of March crash of the fighter jets on friendly fire from Kuwaiti air defence.

It said, “During active combat, US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences. All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defence forces and their support in this ongoing operation.”

Meanwhile, US facilities in the Gulf states continue to be targeted.

Waves of Iranian drones and missiles continue to target Gulf countries.

In Oman, two people were killed by debris after the downing of a drone in the Sohar province on Thursday.

Another two were killed in Kuwait.

The Saudi Defence Ministry also said its air defence shot down dozens of drones in different regions of the country.

In Bahrain and Oman, fuel tanks were hit. Global oil prices have fluctuated wildly this week, and Brent oil now sells for $100 a barrel, up from below $80.

The war, which began with joint Israeli-US strikes on Iran at the end of February, has led to the death of more than a thousand people, and disrupted the lives of millions of others.

At least 1,348 Iranians have been reported dead due to continuous strikes.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) disclosed on Thursday that at least 3.2 million people have been displaced in Iran since the war started.