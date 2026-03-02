The US has confirmed that three of its fighter jets crashed in Kuwait.

The US Central Command, in a post on X, said the crash was due to an “apparent friendly fire incident.”

“At 11:03 p.m. ET, March 1, three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident,” it wrote, adding that the pilots are safe.

The US Central Command provided more details on its website.

“During active combat—that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones — the U.S. Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses.

“All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Kuwait announced that “several” US fighter jets crashed in its territory.

The crash is the latest outcome in the war that the US and Israel launched on Iran on Saturday.

US and Israeli strikes have caused over 550 deaths in Iran, including the country’s leader, Ali Khomeini.

The US has confirmed the death of three American soldiers, while Israel has confirmed the death of at least 10 people from Iranian strikes.