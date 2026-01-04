The African Union says it is following with grave concern developments in Venezuela, including reports of President Nicolás Maduro’s abduction during U.S. military attacks.

South Africa has also taken the matter to the UN Security Council, urging it “to urgently convene to address” the situation in Venezuela.

The AU’s position was outlined in a communiqué on the situation in Venezuela issued on Saturday.

“The African Union reaffirms its steadfast commitment to international law, including respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peoples’ right to self-determination,” it stated.

The AU stressed “dialogue, peaceful settlement of disputes, and respect for constitutional and institutional frameworks” as essential to peaceful coexistence among nations.

It emphasised that Venezuela’s complex internal challenges can only be resolved through inclusive political dialogue among Venezuelans themselves.

The AU expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and reiterated its commitment to peace, stability, and mutual respect among nations and regions.

It called on all parties to exercise restraint, responsibility, and respect for international law to prevent escalation and preserve regional peace.

Meanwhile, South Africa said US actions constituted a “manifest violation of the UN Charter”.

The Charter, it noted, requires states to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

South Africa added that the Charter does not authorise external military intervention in matters within a sovereign nation’s domestic jurisdiction.

“History has repeatedly demonstrated that military invasions yield only instability and deepening crisis,” the statement said.

“Unlawful, unilateral force undermines the international order and the principle of equality among nations,” it added.

South Africa urged the UN Security Council “to urgently convene to address this situation”.

US President Donald Trump announced the operation on Truth Social, saying Mr Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of Venezuela.

“The United States has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader,” Mr Trump posted.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the pair would face “the full wrath of American justice on American soil, in American courts.”

(NAN)